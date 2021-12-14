Each month we spend some time with one of you, the everyday photographer. On The Photographer Show with Scott + Lauri, sponsored by our friends at Tamron, we share our love of photography and discuss a few images to learn more about our readers and the Photofocus Community members.

This month, we’re joined by Mary Presson Roberts from the northern part of South Carolina. She is a fine art photographer, educator and mentor, and enjoys passing along what she’s learned to others who are learning the art of photography.

We talk to Mary about her own photography journey and the thoughts and feelings behind some of her images. Mary shares with us her passion for teaching and her love of photography.

Mammoth, Yellowstone Capers Island, SC Washington DC Acadia, Maine

