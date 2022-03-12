Lightroom Hangouts are back! This week, Rich Harrington and guest Tim Grey spent some time hanging out in Lightroom and AfterShoot.

Tim shared about his love of landscape photography and how he uses Lightroom Classic to edit them to look amazing. Rich discussed how AfterShoot can pick out the best images from a photo shoot, which can save you a lot of time. He also showed how AfterShoot can be part of your Lightroom workflow.

Just some of the Lightroom topics covered:

Creating landscape panoramas

When to or not to use the Dehaze slider

Using Lightroom on a tablet

Masking out the sky to make precise edits

Not only is Tim a prolific photographer, he has also published many books and has a daily newsletter where he answers your questions. His latest eBook, “Behind the Answers,” highlights stories from working on the newsletter over the last two decades! You can get it here. Check out the description at the bottom of that page to find out how you can get it for free.

