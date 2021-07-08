I recently wrote a post about how I fixed a blurry bird photo, and Topaz Sharpen AI did an amazing job. But what about if you have noise in your image due to high ISO or a slightly underexposed image? How do you overcome noise in your nature photography? Well, Topaz has a terrific product that can help you with that as well.

As I don’t spend a huge amount of time (as I wish I could) with my Tamron 70-300mm on my camera out playing in nature. I often get a little rusty. I find I get a little excited when I find a great subject. A cool-headed nature photographer could run rings around me. I’m betting if you’re reading this, you might be a little of the same?

Using Topaz DeNoise AI to overcome noise

Trying to capture an action shot often means increasing my ISO to gain a fast shutter speed. I sometimes find when moving from sun to shadow, I also get a little underexposed. Both of these can cause unwanted noise in your images.

Using DeNoise AI can save a great shot and reduce the amount of noise considerably. You can try auto settings — I usually find Low Light is a terrific setting to use — but on this image I used the Severe Noise setting.

Learning the ropes

When it comes to bird photography, apparently the biggest thing to learn is patience, which is sadly NOT my biggest strength. But there are loads you can learn online join our Photofocus Community.

It really is all about practice, as with everything you wish to master. I must say since I actively started learning more and practicing my bird photography, it has improved significantly. There is still a ways to go. But thanks to Topaz DeNoise AI, I can help produce a final image I’m happy with.