David Gibides travels around the country to create photos of wildlife and nature. He also does work for organizations that need images for marketing.

He stepped behind the lens at a late age and still only considers himself an amateur photographer with a few advanced skills. For David, it has always been about connecting with God through nature.

Why and how David created this image

This poppy caught David’s eye at Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania. It stood tall above the crowded field. While this is a fan favorite, David loves the color in this image.

For post-processing, he brought the RAW image into Adobe Lightroom and then used Lumear Neo to adjust the contrast, structure and lighting. In the process, David learned that every photo has a chance. Look into the subject for stories that are not obvious.

