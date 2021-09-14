Get ready to enhance your creativity and efficiency at the upcoming Adobe MAX conference. For those of you interested in video production and digital media, this free virtual conference has numerous sessions for you. Here are five sessions you don’t want to miss.

Premiere Pro: Essential Editing Skills

October 26, 2021, 5-6 p.m. ET

This course will help beginning editors quickly improve their skills. Richard Harrington is a master instructor. He builds courses in a constructive manner, ensures the audience has complete understanding, and answers all questions with the comprehensive insight that only he has.

Specifically, attendees will learn about proper organization of assets, dynamically linking content from other Adobe apps, using the Essential Graphics and Sound panels, and performing color grading with the Lumetri Color panel.

Advancing Your Editing Skills to the Next Level in Premiere Pro

October 27, 2021, 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET

When trying to master the basics, repetition is key. Master trainer Abba Shapiro will pick up where Richard Harrington left off, helping you to learn skills like keyboard shortcuts, captioning workflows, scene edit detection and trimming techniques. He’ll also reinforce your knowledge of the Lumetri Color and Essential Sound panels. You can always learn something from expert trainers, so take advantage of this session.

Improving Efficiency with After Effects Power Tips

October 27, 2021, 10-11 a.m. ET and 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET

Eran Stern’s teaching style has made him one of the most popular After Effects instructors. If you are interested in improving your AE knowledge, this course will teach advanced features and shortcuts to help you become more efficient in motion graphic design.

Learn about customizing your workspace, using design tools, importing and animating multilayered artwork, and exporting using multiframe rendering. If you are looking to take the AE certification exam, these tips are sure to help you prepare.

Creating Motion Graphics for Social Media

October 28, 2021, 4:30-5:30 p.m. ET

Many of you may be looking to take your social media content to the next level. Motion graphics can help catch viewer attention and engage them. Luisa Winters helps After Effects beginners learn their way around After Effects, showing similarities between the program and Photoshop/Illustrator.

Learn techniques that work for social media content, including dimensions that work best for each channel. Begin creating simple motion graphics immediately after this course.

Do-It-Yourself Marketing and Branding on Social

October 28, 2021, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Your production skills are essential for proper marketing and branding on social channels. In this course, learn to create content that helps enhance your online brand. In this class with Kitiya Palaskas, you’ll become familiar with tools such as Adobe Spark, Photoshop Express and Premiere Rush to help you create assets on-the-go for social channels.

After this course, you’ll be excited and ready to build your online presence. It cannot be understated how important this is for many professionals, so be sure to make time in your schedule for this course.