If you’re animating a number counter but want the numbers to go up in a certain increment, there’s a simple expression for that!

First, create a text layer, add a slider control, and make an expression for your layer’s source text to use the slider control value. Make it a variable.

num = effect(“Slider Control”)(“Slider”);

Next, we’ll use Math.round to help us move up in increments. For example, if we want to move up in increments of 500, then we can use this expression:

Math.round(num/500)*500);

This will round our slider value to the nearest 500. So, when the slider value hits 250, 500 will display on screen. When the slider value hits 750, 1000 will display on screen.

If you want to add a comma into your numbers where relevant (for example, 1,000 instead of 1000), then add a function that places the comma in the string. And then add in the Math.round expression for what the function returns. The entire expression would be:

num = effect(“Slider Control”)(“Slider”);

function addCommas(x) {

return x.toString().replace(/\B(?=(\d{3})+(?!\d))/g, “,”);

}

addCommas(Math.round(num/500)*500);

To enhance this further, add a unit of measure. For example, if you want to measure RPMs, append + “ RPM” to the last line of your expression. Align your text as needed.

num=effect(“Slider Control”)(“Slider”);

function addCommas(x) {

return x.toString().replace(/\B(?=(\d{3})+(?!\d))/g, “,”);

}

addCommas(Math.round(num/500)*500) + ” RPM”;

This expression will help you easily animated numbers in increments. Enjoy!