Reaching for a wide-angle lens is among the first things that photographers do for shooting landscapes. However, making good and skillful use of it may not be as easy as it seems. In fact, beginners aren’t the only ones who are prone to making a bunch of mistakes!

In his video above, Denmark-based Mads Peter Iversen mentions ten of the most common of these mistakes and how we can avoid them. He also takes us to the iconic Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse in Denmark, where he demonstrates his points and examples. Majority of these mistakes are connected to composition and affects the impact or story. So it pays that landscape photographers of all levels are mindful of them. Iversen’s tips will also come in handy to avoid glaring mistakes (like distortions), whether we’re using a prime wide-angle lens or a zoom lens.

