Are you a little further along in your landscape photography practice? If so, you already know which landscape photography mistakes to avoid and the right camera settings to ensure great results. Getting your composition right and your RAW files ready is only the first part of the job. The next step is to post-process your images correctly and avoid the beginner editing mistakes so you don’t end up with bad landscape photos.

Admittedly, it’s easy to fall into the most common beginner editing mistakes that ruin landscape photos. In the video above, Mark Denney shares six of these editing pitfalls that he himself encountered in his landscape photography journey. He believes that post-processing is actually one of the most difficult parts of the craft. This is where a strong understanding and skill set related to editing comes will come in handy.

To illustrate his points, he pulls up a bunch of his own photos and demonstrates how to fix the mistakes in post. These include making localized adjustments, applying proper colors, careful sharpening and mindful cropping. A general rule that covers all these beginner editing mistakes: Don’t get carried away!

