Do you miss those daily photo themes from the old Google+ days?

There are a few of those themes that have survived throughout social media. If you search hashtags you can find the likes of #FloralFriday, #WordlessOnWednesday and others.

If you join the Photofocus Community, we’re working on reviving a few of these daily photography themes.

Benefits of photographing and sharing for themes

There are benefits to having a theme to photograph or share each day. Sometimes we lack the motivation to get our cameras out of our bags. When you have a specific theme to photograph for that day, it may just make it easier to pull the camera out and create an image. It can also give you a reason to dig through your archives and find images you forgot you had.

Sharing is a great way to be inspired. Since we all have different views and ways of thinking, coming up with out-of-the-box ideas for a theme helps us all start thinking beyond the typical image we might create. This can help us all get and be a little more creative.

Our daily photo themes

#SundaySports and #SunsetSunday

Sunday Sports by Tom Golota Sunset Sunday by Klause Scherer

#MonochromeMonday and #MountainMonday

Monochrome Monday by Timm Burgess Mountain Monday by Tami Bevis

#TravelTuesday and #TextureTuesday

Travel Tuesday by Pam Hymer Texture Tuesday by Susan Liepa

#WordlessOnWednesday and #WildlifeWednesday

Wordless On Wednesday by Ivan Rigamonti Wildlife Wednesday by Steven Kersting

#ReflectionsThursday and #ThirstyThursday

Reflections Thursday by Glenn Smith Thirsty Thursday by Lauri Novak

#FloralFriday and #FramedFriday

Floral Friday by Jackie Johnson Framed Friday by Ray Alström

#SaturdaySunrise and #StreetSaturday

Saturday Sunrise by Ujjwal Mistry Street Saturday by Arthur Hall

Share your own photos

If you’d like to join in on the daily photo themes fun, join us in the Photofocus Community.