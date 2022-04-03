Welcome to Shutter Notes, our new weekly community feature. Shutter Notes will be a chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

Wade Brooks is a father, husband, photographer and database and software developer. Growing up in Minnesota, he enjoyed swimming in the lakes and exploring the forests and small towns. He has been into photography for 15 years.

Wade shared this image of Lake Crabtree Park in Raleigh, NC. He wanted to share this particular image because it is one of his more recent nature photos. Nature is one of Wade’s favorite subjects to photograph.

Why Wade created this image

Wade enjoys using creative filters in his post-processing. In this image, he used Lightroom to start and took it into Topaz Studio to add the abstraction filter.

Lake Crabtree is a location that he visits frequently in order to capture different views, times of day and the different moods that come with daily changes in light and weather.

“I think going back to the same place at different times can give you the opportunity to shoot some amazing landscapes. I actually went to the lake on this day because I noticed the clouds were really cool looking.” Wade Brooks

He hopes that this photo of Lake Crabtree gives the viewer a sense of calm and peace. It’s what he always feels when he visits the lake.

