Compact cameras are firm favorites with street photographers. Fixed lens cameras like the ones we highlight here are lightweight, they house fantastic sensors and tech galore! The best part is that these cameras will allow you to channel your inner ninja and remain nearly invisible when on the streets.

All of the fixed lens compact cameras we’ve listed in this roundup are exceptional. They’re fantastic in the ergonomics department, they leave nothing on the table regarding the latest tech, and they all look phenomenal. These cameras will inspire you to go out and create every day. So, without further ado, let’s look at four of our favorite compact cameras for street photography.

Ricoh GR IIIx — A compact camera that delivers

The Ricoh GR IIIx is the latest fixed lens compact camera from Ricoh. Following on from the success of the Ricoh GR III, the GR IIIx introduced a 40mm equivalent lens that many GR fans had been craving. In our review, we said:

“The Ricoh GR IIIx is a fantastic camera. It’s small, lightweight, can slip into a pocket easily, it’s easy to use, and the sensor and new lens will help you create gorgeous images.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

The 24-megapixel sensor used in the GR IIIx is tried and true. The image processor churns out sublime JPEGs. Despite the camera being small, this compact camera is ergonomically sound, even for those with large hands. Oh, and we cannot forget about Snap Focus! What a delight it is to use. However, If you don’t want to use Snap Focus, you can rely on the improved autofocus performance. The Ricoh GR IIIx belongs on the streets.

Leica Q2 — A luxury compact camera

If you like the finer things in life, look no further than the Leica Q2. The masters in Wetzlar, Germany, have expertly crafted this compact camera. Of course, it exudes opulence, but it’s more than eye candy. The Q2 features a 47.2-megapixel full-frame sensor that — when paired up with the Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens — pumps out images with that classic “Leica look.”

The 3.67 million dot EVF is bright and clear, while the 3-inch 1.04m-dot touch screen will let you drool over the street candids you’ve captured. Other mod-cons include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, IP52-rated weather sealing and a UHS-II SD card slot. The Leica Q2 is meticulously crafted and it will inspire you to create images every time you pick it up.

Ricoh GR III — A pocket powerhouse

After finally getting a Ricoh GR III in for review, I quickly fell in love with this small, fixed lens camera. It’s brilliant. This compact camera features a fantastic 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, IBIS, a built-in ND filter and a fast 28mm equivalent f/2.8 lens. Here’s what I said about it in my full review:

“The Ricoh GR III is a solid compact camera for street photographers and those who like photo walking with minimal gear. The Snap Focus feature alone makes this camera brilliant. Add in its small size, IBIS and other features, and you have a very capable camera.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

The Ricoh GR III doesn’t have a viewfinder. However, it does have a 3-inch touchscreen, which is more than enough for a pocketable camera like this one. You’ll also find a fantastic autofocus system with a brilliant snap focus feature. Snap Focus allows you to shoot at one of six pre-defined focusing distances quickly and easily. The GR III is easily one of the most fun cameras to use because of this feature. Set your focal distance, point, shoot and profit.

Fujifilm X100V — A Rangefinder-style gem

The Fujifilm X100V compact camera makes street photography fun and easy. The X100V features the same excellent 26.1-megapixel sensor that’s found in the X-Pro 3 and X-T4. This iteration of the camera also has new optics in its fixed 23mm (35mm equivalent) f/2 lens. The X100V is a gorgeous Rangefinder-style camera that won’t let you down. In our full review, we said:

“The camera is for anyone who wants to make photography a daily part of their life and take their camera around with them as often as possible. It’s for anyone who likes to photograph in a simple, relaxed and less complicated way.” James Maher

The autofocus system is solid and reliable. The Fujifilm X100V is also fully weather-sealed when used with an optional adapter ring and a 49mm screw-in UV lens filter. On top of this, you’ll also have access to gorgeous Fujifilm film simulations like Provia, Acros, Classic Chrome and more. It’s the perfect camera for those who love to shoot JPEGs.