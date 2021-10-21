The Pentax Limited line of lenses is held in high regard by many in the industry. Pentax Limited lenses feature a gorgeous retro design, they’re solidly built, and they produce wonderful images. Now, Ricoh has just announced that the weather-resistant PENTAX-D FA 21mm f/2.4 ED Limited DC WR will join the Limited line.

Ask any Pentaxian and they’ll tell you that Pentax Limited lenses are some of the most incredible lenses you’ll put your hands on. There’s a quality to them that’s hard to put your finger on both in terms of build quality and the images they help create. Limited lenses offer a very tactile experience and the beautiful retro design is hard to ignore. No matter how you feel about Pentax cameras, the Limited lenses are special. Let’s take a closer look at the PENTAX-D FA 21mm f/2.4 Limited.

The PENTAX-D FA 21mm f/2.4ED Limited DC WR

The new PENTAX-D FA 21mm f/2.4 Limited lens is designed for use with full-frame PENTAX K-mount cameras. However, you can use it on Pentax APS-C cameras as well. This ultra-wide-angle prime, when used PENTAX APS-C cameras, provides a focal length equivalent to 32mm in the 35mm format. Here’s a quick look at the specs:

SP (Super Protect) coating is applied to the front surface of each lens to repel dust and stains.

Black lens models are marked with a serial number starting with 0000001; silver models start with 1000001

A built-in motor drives the AF mechanism for smooth, quiet autofocus operation

An eight-blade rounded diaphragm produces beautiful light beams with point light sources. It also creates a natural, beautiful bokeh

QFS/A (Quick-Shift Focus System). Instantly shift to manual-focus mode without requiring focus-mode switching

Lens construction: 11 elements in 8 groups

Angle of view (Diagonal) 92° (68° when attached to PENTAX APS-C size DSLR cameras)

Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.18m (0.6ft.)

PENTAX-D FA 21mm F2.4 weight: approx. 416g (0.91lbs)

It’s more than a beautifully designed lens

The PENTAX-D FA 21mm f/2.4 features a durable weather-resistant construction. The weather sealing will enable its use in challenging conditions. However, you’ll have to pair it with a PENTAX weather-resistant camera, like the Pentax K-3 III (read our review here). Once you do, the lens becomes part of a highly dependable system that performs superbly in a broad range of environments.

There are four ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements, including one ED aspherical lens. You’ll also find one Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass optical element to minimize chromatic aberrations and prevent color bleeding.

The K Mount Pentax K-3 III

The PENTAX-D FA 21mm f/2.4 Limited also features a large-aperture negative meniscus optical element. This is a biconvex aspherical glass-mold optical element and a high-refraction glass optical element in the first lens group. This design reduces the lens’s overall size despite the ultra-wide-angle design.

If you’re a Pentaxian who wants to get your hands on the PENTAX-D FA 21mm f/2.4 ED Limited DC WR, you’ll be able to this November. It will be for sale on the official Ricoh website and at other major retailers like B&H photo. However, the lens is up for pre-order now and can be yours for $1,399.95. Hopefully, we’ll be able to bring you a full review of this lens soon.