Part of the charm of many vintage lenses today is that you can still use them on DSLR or mirrorless cameras. They are known to add a retro or film look to digital photos, making them interesting tools for creative photography and video work. If you’re curious about adapting vintage lenses to Fujifilm cameras like the Fujifilm GFX 100S, the video above has some answers for you.

Canadian film photographer Kyle McDougall compares the Fujifilm GF 32-64mm f/4 lens with the Pentax SMC 45mm f/2.8 and the SMC 75mm f/2.8 vintage lenses. His goal was to see if these older glass could still keep up with the latest Fujifilm optics when paired with a high-resolution sensor. Also, he wanted to find out if the vintage lenses do lend a “less clinical” or even film-like look to the photos.

For this, he did a side-by-side comparison of photos taken with Fujifilm and Pentax lenses, paying attention to as much detail as possible. In a nutshell, he found that the vintage lenses produced great results, contrary to what he heard from other photographers. In fact, he noted that the results were very similar. However, he did observe some minor differences and parts where the Pentax glass starts to fall apart. So, you might want to keep those in mind when pairing old glass with your digital medium format camera!

