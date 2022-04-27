Tamron has become a rock star in the world of lenses for Sony’s E-mount cameras. We have reviewed and loved a lot of Tamron’s Sony E-mount lenses. We have raved over their build quality, their stellar optics, how well they work with Sony’s advanced autofocus features and their affordable price points. Here’s some of our favorites.

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 — Up-leveling the traditional zoom

Every photographer needs a great standard zoom lens. And the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 certainly fits the bill, coming in with fast, accurate autofocus in a lightweight, compact body that you can wear all day. This budget-friendly option delivers premium results, and it’s found a permanent spot in my camera bag. Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 lens is the perfect complement to my shooting setup. It’s compact and lightweight, meaning that it doesn’t bog me down, and that it gives me more room to pack an extra lens or accessory with me. The sharpness and picture quality here reign supreme.” Bryan Esler

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 — The perfect lens for event photographers

As someone who photographs a lot of events, having a versatile zoom is important. But having a fast zoom with a maximum aperture of f/2-2.8? That’s simply a dream come true. Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“If there’s one lens I’m most excited about for pros right now, it’s the Tamron 35-150mm. I think back on all the times where I’ve had to quickly change lenses, nearly missing a shot in the process. The Tamron 35-150mm helps to avoid those situations, and really can replace two standard event or photojournalism lenses.” Bryan Esler

Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 — An ultra-wide E-mount bargain

The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 DI III RXD weighs just 0.92lbs!

This lightweight ultra-wide is a joy to use, and offers exceptional picture quality. And thanks to its weather sealing, you’ll be able to use this no matter what conditions are thrown at you. Here’s what Brett Day had to say in his review:

“If you’re in the market for an ultra-wide-angle lens and are OK with the slightly non-traditional focal range of 17-28mm, this lens from Tamron is a fine choice. The wide 17mm focal range is perfect for landscapes, cityscapes, astrophotography, and architectural photography. The long end makes this lens great for street photography, documentary photography, environmental portraits and more.” Brett Day

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 — “Hakuna Matata,” when it comes to wildlife

While I’m not a wildlife photographer, I’m quickly finding that the Tamron 150-500mm is one of my favorite lenses to use. It lets me capture a different view of the world, without a massive weight. Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“If you shoot a lot of wildlife, definitely give the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 a try. I was impressed with its fast, accurate autofocus, sharp images and little to no distortion.” Bryan Esler

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 — The greatest all-purpose lens?

The Tamron 28-200mm has to be one of my all-time favorite lenses. Offering a versatile zoom range that’s perfect for the outdoors, this lightweight option from Tamron can simply capture it all. Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“All in all, the Tamron 28-200mm provided with a great view of what I was photographing, and was what I expected from an all-purpose lens of this kind. It does what it’s supposed to — capturing the world around you — without any complaints. It certainly fills the need for a budget-friendly lens with quite the reach.” Bryan Esler

Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 — A nature photography gem

Need a lightweight lens for your next nature hike? The Tamron 70-300mm is a great lens to help you capture all the living things around you. Whether you’re shooting birds, frogs or dogs, this lens is a great, budget-friendly option that’s also super lightweight. Here’s what Julie Powell had to say in her review: