With summer officially here, now’s the perfect time to get your gear ready for your next beach trip or vacation! From now through June 24, 2022, you can enter to win your choice of three Tamron zoom lenses for mirrorless or DSLR cameras.

Having a reliable all-in-one lens is perfect for the summer season. Whether you’re traveling across the country or taking your dream vacation, Tamron can help you capture and remember your favorite moments.

Perfect for all your summer adventures

These zoom lenses are perfect for no matter what summer throws at you. The Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 for Sony E mount offers a bright maximum aperture and is great for capturing outdoor events (read our review).

The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 for Sony and Fuji mounts is a great all-around APS-C lens for photowalks, capturing kids’ sports and more (read our review).

And finally, the Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 for Canon and Nikon APS-C DSLRs is a great option to capture wide and telephoto, offering up to 620mm in a full-frame equivalent view!

You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on lenses to get great image quality. Tamron’s lenses for mirrorless and DSLR cameras are rock solid lenses that produce gorgeous images no matter what situation you’re in! With their dynamic zoom lenses, you can capture a wide-angle landscape or a street scene from afar with ease. No matter what your summer plans are, these weather-sealed lenses will be able to follow you whatever the weather.

Click here to enter today! Hurry — this contest will close after June 24, 2022.

Note: This contest is only open to those within the continental United States.