Do you need some new lenses for your Sony or Fujifilm APS-C camera? If so, you’ve come to the right place. In this roundup, we will look at several Tamron APS-C lenses that turn crop sensor cameras into powerhouses.

Tamron has been making stunning APS-C lenses for Mirrorless cameras for a long time now. They’re solidly built, they autofocus as well as first-party lenses, and they render beautiful colors. Amazingly, Tamron APS-C lenses are incredibly affordable. So, if you’re on the hunt for some glass that will help elevate your photography and videography game, check out the lenses below.

Editors note: This is a sponsored Tamron post. However, all of the views about the lenses listed below are our own. We have not been told what to say and have freely picked the lenses to highlight. We tell you this upfront as we always want to be honest with our readers.

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD

The Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD is one of the best wide-angle zooms available for Sony APS-C cameras. With an equivalent focal range of 16.5-30mm, this lens lends itself well to landscapes, cityscapes, architecture, automotive photography and more. In our full review, we said:

“The 11-20mm was perfect for capturing not only a wide view of the car’s exterior, but also their interiors. The close focusing distance made it easy for me to focus on details that I found on cars, too.” Managing Editor — Bryan Esler

The weather sealing will allow you to use the lens when Mother Nature is angry. The optics will allow you to create razor-sharp, nearly distortion-free images, and the fast aperture is excellent for low-light photography. The autofocus performance will rock your world too. This lens is a must-have for Sony APS-C camera users.

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD — A must have APS-C lens

Any Sony APS-C camera user looking for a solid wide to telephoto zoom doesn’t need to look anywhere other than in Tamron’s direction. The Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8, which has a full-frame equivalent focal range of 25.5-105mm, is the perfect lens for everyday photography, candids street photography, event photography, portraiture and more. It’s not too shabby for video work, either. In our review, we said:

“This lens is a great addition for any Sony shooters. Its wide range of coverage as well as minimum focus distance make this a real workhorse.” Publisher — Rich Harrington

Forest in winter Glasses on a curb close up. Look at the detail of the dirt on the lenses A woman receives a COVID vaccine in an Atlanta parking lot. The 17-70 is perfect for candids.

During our review period, we were impressed with the speed at which this Tamron APS-C lens focused. Our images and videos were crystal clear and sharp from corner to corner. We used the lens during inclement weather, and we found that the optical image stabilization (vibration compensation) worked like a charm. This is a do it all lens that makes no compromises.

Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD — One and done

Tamron knocked it out of the park when they created the APS-C 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 all-in-one zoom. This lens, which is available for Sony E mount and Fujifilm X mount cameras, can do it all! Landscapes? No problem! Portraits? You bet! Wildlife, travel, event and architecture photography? It does them all without breaking a sweat. In our full review, we said:

“The lens is well-built, fast to focus and has so many things going for it. It’s well-balanced no matter what camera you put it on, and the picture quality is superb. Add in image stabilization and weather sealing, and Tamron has made a winner here.” Managing Editor — Bryan Esler

The Tamron 18-300mm renders beautiful images with wonderful colors, as you can see above. As you’d expect, the optics deliver on all fronts. Optical image stabilization makes hand-holding this 27-450mm equivalent lens a piece of cake. If you like to travel light with minimal gear and still be able to capture just about anything, the Tamron APS-C 18-300mm Di III-A VC VXD could be the lens for you.