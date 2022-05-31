Fujifilm has finally released the long-awaited update to the X-H1 in the Fujifilm X-H2S. Fujifilm has also announced new lenses and teased a new high megapixel X-H2. Let’s dive into all the details.

The new X-H2S and the X-H2HR (which will be discussed later in the year) will be using new 5th gen. X-Trans sensors. The 26.1-megapixel sensor in the X-H2S is stacked, which means it reads out 4x faster than the previous generation X-Trans sensor, and a whopping 30 times faster than the first generation X-Trans sensor.

The sensor and new image processor in the X-H2S will enable fast er EVF readout speeds, higher burst rates, motion prediction algorithms and deep learning tech. The sensor in the X-H2 will be 40-megapixels in size but will not be stacked. Unfortunately, not much else is known about the X-H2 at this time. Now, lets dive into the Fujifilm X-H2S

Fujifilm X-H2S

It’s certainly an exciting time for Fujifilm fans. The new Fujifilm X-H2S has been designed for professional photographers and videographers who need a camera that can handle fast-paced subjects. The X-H2S can fire 15 frames per second with a mechanical shutter and 40 frames per second with autofocus with the electronic shutter. Here are the specs:

26.1-megapixel stacked BSI CMOS 5 X-Trans APS-C sensor

425 AF points

5.76m dot EVF with 120 frames per second refresh rate that’s blackout-free

Five-axis IBIS provides seven stops of stabilization

CFexpress Type B and SD card slots

Shoots 1,000 frames continuously with high-speed burst shooting mode set to 30 frames per second (JPEG) or 20 frames per second (RAW)

Vari-angle LCD and top panel

Subject detection AF for birds, animals, planes, cars, bikes, trains and humans

Enhanced AI-powered focusing and tracking

Internal 4:2:2, 10-bit Apple ProRes HQ/ ProRes 422/ ProRes LT and ProRes 422 Proxy at resolutions of up to 6.2K/30P

4:2:2, 10-bit h.265 videos in frame rates as fast as 4K/120P and FHD/ 240p

F Log 2 with 14+ stops of dynamic range

Inputs for mic, headphone, USB-C and standard HDMI

The Fujifilm X-H2S is a pro-grade APS-C camera

The X-H2S keeps the design language of the X-H series, which means it has a large, deep grip and easy-to-use controls. The X-H2S is also weather-sealed and can operate in temps as low as -10 Celsius/14 degrees Fahrenheit. The shutter is rated for 500,000 actuations.

There is a new file transmitter accessory that will allow you to operate the camera remotely, and it will make tethered shooting easier. As we discussed here, you can also buy an external active cooling fan when you want to record long 6K clips. The Fujifilm X-H2S will be available in July with a retail price of $2,499. You can also save if you buy the Fujifilm X-H2S with bundled lenses.

XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR

For years, Fujifilm fans have been crying out for their own 150-600mm lens. Now, Fujifilm has finally delivered. While only providing a max aperture of f/8 at 600mm means it’s not as fast as the competition on the long end, this lens will still be a welcome addition. Here are the specs:

229-914mm equivalent focal range on Fujifilm APS-C cameras

Compatible with XF2X TC WR and XF1.4X TC WR teleconverters

X1.4 teleconverter will give 315-1350mm equivalent focal range

X.2.0 teleconverter will offer a focal range of 457-1828mm

HT-EBC coating, typically used on broadcast lenses

Weighs 3.5lbs

Internal zoom

The lens body is matte silver to mitigate temperature increase

The lens barrel is weather-sealed at 19 locations and can operate at temperatures down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius)

Five stops of optical image stabilization

The Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f5.6-8 R LM OIS WR also features a focus limiter and focus preset buttons. There are 24 elements in the lens, which include four super ED elements and 3 ED elements. The lens will be available this July with a retail price of $1,999.

XF 18-120mm f/4 LM PZ WR

A new do-it-all power zoom lens has also been announced alongside the Fujifilm X-H2S; the Fujifilm XF 18-120mm f/4. This lens is being touted as a lens for photographers and videographers who want to get everything done with just one lens. Let’s break it down:

27-183mm equivalent focal range

15 elements in 12 groups

Three aspherical elements and three ED elements

Minimal focus breathing

High accuracy and high-speed AF (find focus in 0.02 seconds)

Zoom/focus control ring, which allows users to control zooming or focusing at a variable speeds

Combines with FUJIFILM X-H2S and FT-XH file transmitter accessory to remotely record video on a single or multiple cameras, online through a web browser

It weighs 1.01lbs and is just 4.9-inches in length

Internal zoom design

Weather sealing

The Fujifilm XF 18-120mm f/4 LM PZ WR will be available this September and will cost $899.

During the X Summit, Fujifilm also announced several more lenses currently in development. The new lenses included the XF 56mm f/.2 II, a compact 30mm f/2.8 macro, and an 8mm f/3.5 wide-angle prime.

Fujifilm also teased us with the Fujifilm X-H2, a high-resolution brother to the X-H2S. Unfortunately, not much is known about the X-H2 other than it will feature a non-stacked 40-megapixel variant of the CMOS 5 sensor. More details about this camera and the lenses in development will be shared at the next Fujifilm X summit in September.