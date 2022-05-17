Fujifilm shocked its fan base when it launched the Fujifilm X-H1 in 2018. The camera was a radical departure from their normal vintage-inspired cameras with a bold angular design. The X-H1 even boasted tech — such as IBIS — that set it apart from other cameras in their lineup. Now, more speculation about the purported Fujifilm X-H2 has surfaced, and it sounds rather interesting.

The Fujifilm X-H1 divided opinions upon its release. Many derided the design language of the camera, while others lauded Fujifilm for releasing a modern camera that used IBIS. Nevertheless, the X-H1 was successful with hybrid creators thanks to its ease of use and ergonomics.

Unfortunately, after being discontinued and heavily discounted, the X-H1 became nothing but a memory. Still, fans of the original hybrid camera have been longing for a follow-up. They might get it with the Fujifilm X-H2 and Fujifilm X-H2S.

The Fujifilm X-H2/X-H2S — The good and potentially bad

According to an article posted on Fuji Rumors, the Fujifilm X-H2 and/or the X-H2S — speculated about for more than a year now — might have to rely on a unique cooling solution to help keep the temperatures stable while under heavy load.

The good news is that this suggests that one of the potential new cameras could feature a sensor capable of recording 8K videos. This would be a first for APS-C cameras. However, the bad news is that this indicates that we might see overheating woes that plagued the Canon EOS R5. The active cooling solution that has been mentioned comes in the form of a fan that clips to the back of the camera.

For a while, the word on the street has been that we’ll see two versions of the Fujifilm X-H2. One version of the camera (The X-H2) could sport a new generation 26-megapixel X-Trans sensor, while a higher tier model (the X-H2S) could pack a 40-megapixel X-Trans sensor. It’s this model that could have some possible heat issues. Still, it would be quite the feat for an APS-C camera, especially as the largest sensor for APS-C cameras currently sits at 32.5-megapixels (Canon EOS M6 II and EOS 90D).

Nothing else is known about the potential new cameras other than they might hit store shelves as early as this year. Hopefully, there will be many more improvements to the cameras over current offerings from Fujifilm.

What we want to see

If Fujifilm does indeed release an X-H2, there are a few things we would love to see across the board. Obviously, the most significant improvement would be new sensors. Fujifilm’s current X-Trans sensors are great. Still, a higher megapixel option would be swell. In addition, we hope that Fujifilm has spent some significant time improving autofocus performance.

The AF in current Fujifilm cameras isn’t bad. However, it does leave a little to be desired. I’ve lost count of the number of times I have used a Fujifilm camera for portrait sessions, only for the camera to think that there are hidden faces in trees and other objects. It can be pretty frustrating. Tracking is hit and miss too.

A fully articulating screen would be an excellent addition to the Fujifilm X-H2. A screen of this type should be included seeing as the active cooling solutions mentioned above appear to clip into the space left behind when the screen is open. An update to the menu system would be pleasing too.

Other upgrades should include improved IBIS, CFexpress card support, more film simulations and LUTs, and upgraded EVF and LCD screens. Battery life must be significantly improved as well. A lot is riding on the X-H2 for Fujifilm. This camera will represent their first major APS-C release since 2020.

What do you want to see?

If Fujifilm wants to keep on being the pacesetter in the APS-C segment, they can’t afford to cut corners here, especially if what we hear about the Canon EOS R7 is true. As for pricing, I would imagine this would cost a minimum of $2,200. But, it could be more given the current state of the market and supply chain issues.

So, what do you want to see in the Fujifilm X-H2? How do you feel about possibly needing to use an active external fan for heat dissipation? Let us know in the comment section below.