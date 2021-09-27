Portrait photographers the world over have flocked to Fujifilm’s X series cameras. Fujifilm’s X-Trans sensors deliver gorgeous colors. X series cameras like the X-T4 and the X-Pro 3 are feature-packed and they’re beautiful. However, it’s the stunning Fujifilm prime lenses that have captivated many photographers.

Fujifilm prime lenses have the same classic look and feel as the cameras they attach to. The lenses are reasonably priced, well made, and can render beautiful images with gorgeous colors and tones. In this roundup, we’re going to take a quick look at five Fujifilm prime lenses that will help you create picture-perfect portraits.

Fujifilm prime lenses — 23mm f/1.4 R (for environmental portraits)

Do you like telling a story with your portraits? If so, the 23mm f/1.4 R might be the pick of the fast Fujifilm prime lenses. This lens has the ability to render images that almost look like they were shot on film. It’s a gorgeous lens with a classic vintage design that won’t leave you wanting more. Yes, there’s a new version, however, this one is a modern classic.

The lens has an equivalent focal range of 35mm on Fujifilm crop cameras. It features the aperture dial we’ve come to love, The lens focuses quick enough for portrait photography, and the bright aperture of f/1.4 creates nice bokeh and makes it easy to shoot in low light. It’s the perfect Fujifilm prime for environmental portrait photography.

Fujifilm 35mm f/1.4 R (the portrait all-rounder)

Another absolute stunner in the Fujifilm prime lineup. The 35mm f/1.4 R is one of my all-time fave lenses to use on Fujifilm X mount cameras. With an equivalent focal distance of 50mm on Fujifilm APS-C cameras, this lens turns into a versatile portrait lens. It’s perfect for three-quarter length body shots, fashion portrait photography, and more.

Like the 23mm above, this 35mm has a fast maximum aperture of f/1.4. This will allow you a lot of control over depth of field and bokeh. Oh, by the way, it renders gorgeous bokeh. Again, this lens focuses quickly enough for portrait photography, it’s solidly built, and it controls flares, aberrations and distortions incredibly well. It’s also beyond sharp! If you love nifty-fifties for portrait photography, this is the fast Fujifilm prime for you.

Fujifilm prime lenses — 50mm f/1.0 R WR (for natural light portrait photography)

Are you a bokeh lover? Do you like to leave no clues as to where your portrait shoot might have taken place? If so, this is the Fujifilm prime for you. With a maximum aperture of f/1.0, you can easily melt away the background and create gorgeous portraits with ease. Amazingly, this lens focuses rapidly despite a large amount of glass inside.

With an equivalent focal distance of 75mm, this Fujifilm prime sits nicely between both 50mm and 85mm focal lengths. This is the sharpest Fujifilm X mount lens I have ever used. It retains the classic aperture ring, it sports 11 points of weather sealing and the Super EBC coating suppresses ghosting for greater contrast. It’s the best natural light portrait photography lens on the platform.

Fujifilm 56mm f/1.2 R (For the classic portrait photographer)

One of my all-time favorite portrait photography lenses. The Fujifilm 56mm f/1.2 R has something about it that’s just magical. It’s hard to put your finger on it. Still, the way it renders images will make you weak at the knees. The lead image of this roundup was captured with this lens. Like many other Fujifilm primes, it’s wonderfully designed and feels solid in the hand.

To say this lens is sharp would be an understatement. The bokeh it produces is smooth and creamy. It features coatings to help with flares and ghosting, but this lens still renders images with so much character. The colors! Oh, the colors! With the APS-C crop, the Fujifilm 56mm f/1.2 becomes your classic 85mm portrait lens. It’s perfect for half-length body shots and head and shoulder shots. It’s a must-have when it comes to Fujifilm prime lenses

Fujifilm prime lenses — 90mm f/2 R LM WR (for the headshot photographer)

To many photographers, 135mm primes make the best portrait lenses. If you’re in this camp and you shoot with Fujifilm cameras, look no further than the 135mm equivalent Fujifilm 90mm f/2 R LM WR. This seven-point weather-sealed beauty packs a punch. It will render images that will wow both you and your clients.

A quad linear autofocus motor makes focusing speedy. Three extra-low dispersion elements help control color fringing and chromatic aberrations. This, in turn, helps create sharp images with lots of contrast. When it comes to Fujifilm primes lenses, the 90mm f/2 R LM WR is the perfect choice for headshot photographers.