It has taken a while for mirrorless cameras to reach the levels of reliability we came to love with DSLRs. However, there are now reliable cameras of the mirrorless variety that are ready to go into battle. We’ll take a look at a few of them in this roundup.

We have tested and reviewed all of the cameras on this list. During our reviews — or ownership — of these cameras, we have subjected them to harsh conditions and can tell you that they are built to last. So if you’re in the market for some reliable cameras that will have your back when the going gets tough, these are the cameras you need to look at.

Olympus E-M1X — The most reliable camera in the M4/3 camera world

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is a chonk of a camera by Micro Four Thirds standards. Still, this reliable camera will not let you down when the going gets rough. The E-M1X is one of the best weather-sealed mirrorless cameras on the market. I have used this camera in the pouring rain, blowing snow, on windy days with dust flying around and in the cold. I can tell you that this camera never missed a beat, and the sensor remained free from dust and debris.

The E-M1X uses a tried and true 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor, and it boasts two processors and deep learning AI capabilities. The built-in grip houses two batteries. There’s an articulating screen, dual card slots, 7.5 stops of IBIS compensation, 60 FPS (single AF), and 18 fps with continuous tracking AF. The shutter in this beast is rated for 400,000 clicks, too. So if I’m going into a shoot with hazardous conditions, this is a camera I’d take with me. Read our full review.

Pentax K-3 III — 300,000 actuations of reliable Pentax goodness

No roundup about reliable cameras would be complete without a Pentax camera. As you can see in the image above, this camera can withstand abuse. I used it during a downpour and a track day at a local MX track with wet sticky mud flying everywhere; it kept clicking.

On top of the excellent weather sealing, you’ll get an APS-C DSLR with a fantastic 26-megapixel sensor with a shutter that’s good for 300,000 actuations. Then there’s the brilliant SAFOX 13 autofocus system that allows eye-AF through the large bright optical viewfinder. It doesn’t end there either. This camera also features dual card slots, IBIS, a self-leveling sensor, ergonomics that make the camera melt into your hand and a very responsive touchscreen. If you need a reliable camera, take a closer look at the Pentax K-3 III. Read my full review here.

Sony a1 — A reliable camera that can go into battle

Props have to be given to Sony for improving the weather sealing in its cameras. Until the Sony a7s III launched, the weather sealing in their cameras was mediocre at best. Fortunately, the Sony a1 got the same construction improvements as the a7s III, which is to say that it is now terrific and more than deserves a place on our list of reliable cameras.

During a few weeks of harsh use, I didn’t see a single spec of dust on the 50-megapixel stacked sensor. The Sony a1 can easily stand up to hard rains and the cold. Our Managing Editor, who lives in chilly Michigan, will tell you this. The camera has an improved IBIS system, it accepts CFexpress Type A and SD cards, and it features one of the best autofocusing systems on the planet. It’s a camera that I know will have my back. Read our full review here.

Panasonic GH6 — Built to withstand the test of time

The Panasonic GH6 is another beast in the reliability department. We subjected the GH6 to harsh weather conditions during our review period and even took it on several mountain bike rides. In our full review, we said:

“Everything on the camera looks and feels like it will hold up to the test of time. I had the camera for a month and even took it on a few mountain bike rides with no issues. Not even a spec of dust on the sensor.” John Bradford

The GH6 features an all-new 25-megapixel sensor. The shutter is good for 200,000 clicks. In addition, the GH6 has excellent ergonomics, incredible hand-held hi-res shooting modes, an articulating screen, dual card slots and magical IBIS. Couple this with class-leading 4K video specs, and you have a reliable camera that will take everything photographers and videographers can throw at it.

Canon EOS R5 — As sturdy as a pro-grade DSLR

Canon has done a fantastic job when it comes to making its mirrorless cameras rugged and reliable. I could have placed the Canon EOS R, the R6, or the R3 in this list, and none would be out of place. However, it’s the Canon EOS R5 that I have spent the most time with and that I can talk about more. The Canon EOS R5 is as tough and sturdy as my old Canon EOS 5D II and 5D III DSLRs were, which is to say it’s darn near indestructible.

On top of the excellent durability, you’ll find a 45-megapixel full-frame sensor. Dual card slots, a gorgeous EVF, IBIS, a vari-angle LCD, and a top-notch autofocus system are featured too. The shutter is good for a staggering 500,000 clicks. The ergonomics are second to none, and the camera is straightforward to use, thanks to the class-leading menu system. The EOS R5 is one of the most reliable cameras on the market. You can read my full review here.

Fujifilm X-T4 — Retro reliability

The Fujifilm X-T4 is a powerhouse APS-C camera designed to meet the needs of photographers who like to shoot outside in all weather conditions. The X-T4 can operate in temperatures ranging from -10°C to +40°C. (14°F to 104°F) and it will put up with the rain, the snow, dust, and ice as well. It’s a dependable camera that will have your back.

Inside the robust weather-sealed body, you’ll find a brilliant 26.2-megapixel X-Trans 4 sensor and a shutter rated for 300,000 actuations. The camera also features a fully articulating screen, a good EVF, dual card slots, and a high-performing IBIS system. So, if you want a camera with a retro vibe that meets the standards required by today’s photographers, you might want to check out the X-T4. Read our full review.