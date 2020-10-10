This week, Andrew Ford kicked things off by talking about using artificial intelligence to save time, while Julie Powell reviewed the Rode smartLav+ mic — perfect for smartphones.

Ken Lee gave us some great tips for night photographers during COVID-19. Then, Joy Celine Asto showed us the amazing Iceland aerial photography from Jan Erik Waider. Finally, Sara Kempner brought the fall colors into full view with some tips on how to best capture the colorful season.

What you missed on Flipboard this week

Each week, we publish a variety of curated storyboards with some of our best content!