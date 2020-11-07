This week, Levi Sim told us about a great tool to help you learn keyboard shortcuts in Photoshop and Lightroom. Then, Darren Miles walked us through the benefits of tethering.

Joy Celine Asto looked at the creative architecture photography of Matthias Heiderich, while Bob Coates walked us through getting started with Olympus Live ND. Finally, Julie Powell explained exposure compensation, and how to use it.

Learn your keyboard shortcuts easily with LogicKeyboard - If you want your Photoshop and Lightroom experience to be better, you need to learn keyboard shortcuts. Shortcuts allow you to activate tools and settings
Three reasons why you should consider tethering - Tethering is essentially connecting your camera to a computer or laptop for instant viewing of your images as you are taking them. There are several
Revealing colorful geometric details in architecture - If you’re in need of a creative exercise for developing your eye for details, getting into architecture photography is one of your options. You can
Making the most of a backup plan: Olympus Live ND at Oak Creek Canyon, part one - I recently got up early to beat the crowds up to a popular hiking spot called West Fork in Oak Creek Canyon. But apparently I
Photography 101: What is exposure compensation? - In this article, I take a look at exposure compensation on digital cameras and how you can take advantage of it to make adjustments when