This week, Ken Lee kicked things off by talking with Mike Cooper about lighting locations by the moon, stars and handheld light. Then, Scott Wyden Kivowitz showed us the Oben GH-30C gimbal head for panoramas.

Julie Powell walked us through the Xpozer Prints Presets Pack, perfect for preparing your prints before you send them off, while Mason Foster told us how to deliver value at a distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, Nate Torres told us why we might want to rethink our love for bokeh.