Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Juliana Broste

Juliana Broste, “TravelingJules,” is an 11x Heartland Emmy award winning Travel Video Journalist — a producer, shooter, writer, editor and host. Whether you spot her in front of the camera or behind the lens, you’ll recognize this fierce female filmmaker sporting pink lipstick and an armful of camera gear!

She calls Denver, CO her home and her launchpad, where she springs off to adventures near and far. Maybe you’ve seen Jules on CNN Airport Network waiting for a flight. She’s also been spotted on networks like PBS, Local Now, Matador Network, Lonely Planet, USA TODAY, Viator and beyond. Jules recently got back from a round the world storytelling adventure as Bumble’s Global Connector Bee.

Travel brands and tourism boards are big fans of Jules — her enthusiasm and joie de vivre make her vlogs a delight to watch. Jules is also a global Manfrotto Ambassador, always up to date on the latest camera tools and trends. She shares creative and technical tips on her website, The Video Hustle.

Jules serves on the Board of Governors for the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She is also a Travel Massive Colorado chapter leader. In her spare time, you’ll find Jules snowboarding in Vail where she is a certified instructor. Come along for the adventure with TravelingJules on Facebook, Instagram and on her travel vlog on YouTube. Happy travels!

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I’m really looking forward to teaching at the second annual Visual Storytelling Conference. I have an amazing a new session called, ‘On Brand: Putting Your Best Self Out There.’ We’ll talk about how to define and shape your own brand, and own it! I’m also leading a special Bootcamp all about Instagram. We’ll dive deep and see why IG is so much more than a photo-sharing app. We’ll walk through posting to your feed, stories and reels and how to add your own style and keep up with the pace!”

How did you get started in videography?

“When I was in 4th grade, I got to be in a commercial at a local television station. I remember how cool it was to be in the studio and stand in front of the green screen — so much movie magic! It took 10 hours to produce a 30 second commercial but it was so worth it! Today, I really enjoy transporting people to a whole new world through my travel videos. I amplify travel brands, tourism boards and media outlets through vlogs and special assignments. It’s such a joy to create stories that inspire people to try new things.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“When it comes to travel photography, we’ve all seen the same picture perfect postcard shot, but I love to make it my own. As a content creator, I try to infuse my personality and style into my video productions to share a unique point of view. It’s also important to me to pursue passion projects. That way, I have plenty of freedom to try new things, whatever inspires me at the moment. I enjoy staying on top of the latest gear and trends, so I can continue to evolve my style and productions as the technology is available.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“You can no longer run and hide when it comes to personal branding. We now all have the creative tools and publishing power to tell our own stories! Rather than sharing everything and anything, be strategic about what you share to propel yourself in the direction you want to go. Your brand is uniquely and only yours. Imagine the kinds of opportunities you could attract if you share your story authentically and strategically? You can do anything, it doesn’t hurt if the world knows it, too.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“The biggest challenge and greatest reward in my career are the same. I always felt the gravitational pull to follow a traditional career path, but instead, I created my own path which has been an incredible adventure. When I was in college, I had an internship at a local TV new station and I always thought I would build my career there. But one semester, I decided to get a passport and study abroad. I loved it. One thing led to another, and I was able to discover a career in travel journalism that I didn’t even know existed! I completely forgot to go back and get that ‘real job.’ Being willing to work hard and stay focused gave me confidence to achieve my wildest dreams, and I’m still going!”