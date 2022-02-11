Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Person name

Bob Coates is a commercial and fine art photographer and photo educator based in Sedona, AZ. Articles for magazines and books authored by Bob are part of how he gives back to the photographic community. In addition, Bob has presented programs from Hawaii to the Caribbean including National platforms at PPA’s Imaging USA and other venues. Judging local and International print competitions is another way Bob has shared his expertise in the industry.

Bob has always believed in helping his local community using his photographic skills. Among fundraising projects, a couple of notable ones were a calendar based on the movie Calendar Girls that raised money and garnered lots of community awareness and National press for the Sedona Arts Center. He also photographed, designed, printed, and sold a calendar titled “Flowers for Food” for the Sedona Community Center raising over $15,000. Bob currently lives and works from his residential studio in Sedona, AZ with his wife Holly.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“Look for some ideas on creative photography, learning new skills and how to possibly turn the projects into marketing or paid projects.”

How did you get started in photography?

“I couldn’t get what was in my head onto paper as an artist. Got into photography and keep pushing the creative envelope for making art imagery.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I definitely don’t want to be bored! Keeping up with new tech and how it can be leveraged for artistic purposes and enhancing straight photographs helps keep me young.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Don’t be afraid to try new things … then share them with others for feedback and possible sales.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Keeping my name in front of my community is always important. I’ve learned how to get press releases printed on a regular basis. That is advertising that you can not buy.”