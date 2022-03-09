Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Mitch Jacobson

Mitch Jacobson is a broadcast television editor and livestream director with more than 25 years experience working for TV networks, production companies and live event producers. He is an Adjunct Professor at The School of Visual Arts (SVA) in Manhattan, published author of the textbook “Mastering Multi-Camera Techniques” (Focal Press), and an authorized trainer for NewTek TriCasters and Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve systems.

Mitch also designs and builds custom NDI-based livestream studios for Fortune 500 companies, universities, hospitals, financial-tech and fitness platforms, houses of worship and city municipalities.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“My session is called ‘Build the Ultimate Home Video Studio for Free!’ And as the name implies, I’ll show attendees how to build a home video studio that can switch livestream events with effects, route and patch video around their systems and edit videos in unique ways with computers they already have and free software.

“I’ll focus on NDI (Network Device Interface, the semi-new internet protocol for transmitting and recording digital media over simple off-the-shelf network switches. There will also be tricks on how to edit multi camera events live during shows with growing media as well as other free ways to set up color correction and things like KVM remote control of their computers and PTZ control of cameras … all for free!”

How did you get started in videography?

“I worked for the school newspaper as a photographer/journalist starting in high school. I focused on the local music scene. I graduated in 1981 right as MTV went on the air and quickly transitioned to video. First as an assistant then as a cameraman/editor and eventually a producer/director.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I love tech and I’m super curious. That bucket never gets filled up. There is always something new, usually from an existing technology I can build from. So I do a lot of research and tests and kind of fail my way toward success through trial and error. It’s the happy surprises I learn from trying things outside my wheelhouse that gives me an edge.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Even if you have never heard of NDI or IP Video, keep an open mind because these free tools can enable a lot of different ways to expand your creative storytelling abilities.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“The biggest challenge I have seen in my career has been centered around the business side of production. I know as a creative person how important it is to handle projects efficiently and effectively and that comes from knowing about contracts, insurance, scheduling and even the psychology of dealing with people collaboratively. I’m a strong believer in overcoming weakness with continuing education to improve my lesser native skill sets.

“So, check out my session and learn how to leverage your existing equipment to build the ultimate home studio for free!”