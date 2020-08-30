Every Sunday we highlight some of our best finds from across the web for photographers. Here are some of our most notable finds.

See the breathtaking beauty of America’s least visited national park

National Geographic

Photographer Kiliii Yüyan explores the northernmost national park — the Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve, located in Alaska. It’s America’s least visited national park, seeing over just 10,000 tourists in 2019. That’s less than one percent of the 12.5 million who visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Because of its lack of crowds, there is a diversity of wildlife and plant life not often found. The park has no roads, meaning guests need to travel by raft, dogsled or by skiing.

Grandson is sharing his late grandfather’s trove of unseen street photography

My Modern Met

Secret street photographers are being discovered more and more after their death, thanks to their families. In this case, grandson Dylan Scalet has released Jack Sharp’s street photographs, scanning over 5,000 negatives. The photos are now being shared as a photo of the day on Instagram.

The photographs follow Sharp’s journeys from 1950-1970 in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. They capture everything from children at play to adults acting silly on the streets. Some of his portraits are also highlighted.

Despite having a love for photography, Sharp stopped taking photographs in 1970. He died in 1992.

Ming Smith on pursuing her transcendent photo practice despite decades of discrimination

Artsy

New York-based photographer Ming Smith looks back on her career — which faced hurdles in the 1970s — being a Black woman and a photographer. She joined the Kamoinge group, and participated in their group show at the Studio Museum in Harlem in 1972. Smith’s work is a part of a traveling exhibition on the collective, currently at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

“They felt it was a duty for artists to speak to the spiritual and the cultural,” said Smith. “It was about owning our image, making our images about Black people, working against the stereotypes created by the people in power.”

My hour with “The Dude”

SilvergrainClassics

Charys Schuler talks about her experience with Jeff Bridges, who she interviewed for SilvergrainClassics issue 8. In the article, she speaks with Bridges about his panoramic photography.

“Jeff’s panoramic photography is the work of an artist, although he prefers not to think of himself that way. It is based in immaculate technique and waiting for any exact, perfect moment,” she writes.

