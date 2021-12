From our Photofocus family to yours, we wish you a very, merry Christmas. We hope you will spend time to enjoy the holiday season safely with your loved ones. And of course, with a camera in hand!

To help get you started on your Christmas photos, here are some great tips:

Photographing lively images on Christmas morning - It’s Christmas morning and the excitement to see what’s under the tree vibrates with happy anticipation. Making memorable photos of the family opening presents is easy and a lot of fun, too. Put the camera at the fun level The most important tip I can offer for making photos of children opening presents is to […]

Capturing the holiday spirit through festive food photos - It’s that time of year again! While things might be a little quieter than previous years, it doesn’t mean we still can’t celebrate the little things like friends, family and of course, food. Capture festive food fotos with all that sparkles, glistens and shines with a few fantastic ideas below. You don’t have to bring […]

Those amazing lights: Bokeh for the holidays - Holiday lights are such a huge part of what we associate with the holidays. And it’s easy to accentuate them with a little bokeh, or purposeful blur. I took these photos within a few minutes of each other around the house. I did all these handheld, purposely throwing much of the image out of focus […]

Shooting beautiful family portraits for the holidays - For many of us, family portraits are part of celebrating the holidays. Some prefer to do it ahead of time so they can have it printed as Christmas cards to send out to friends and family. Others do both indoor and outdoor shoots, especially if their locations are perfect for a Winter Wonderland-themed set. Whichever […]

Create your own handmade holiday photo cards - Sending holiday cards is a great way to let your family and friends know that they are special. Store-bought cards are fine, but you can take it up a notch by creating your own unique holiday cards that double as a tiny signed piece of art. In this article, I’ll walk you through the steps […]

Five tips for photographing during the holidays - The holidays are one of the best times to have fun with your photography. Bryan Esler wrote this article about Getting Creative on Christmas Morning. Here are a few more tips that may add something different and fun to your holiday photos. 1. Think outside of the gift-wrapped box Have you seen those cardboard glasses […]

Tips for capturing holiday lights - It’s getting to that time of year again. Everywhere I go I am seeing Christmas decorations appearing in shops and even houses. Nothing quite says Christmas like holiday lights. Some people go all out and that is so much fun for everyone, no matter the age. Here are some tips on capturing the beautiful lights. […]