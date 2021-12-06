Christmastime is quite often full of hustle and bustle. It’s nice to slow down (even for five minutes) and capture some of the small Christmas details we often miss. I try to do this every year. So grab your macro lens and go in tight. So here are some tips for getting the most out of your holiday macro photography.

Capture the details with your macro lens

Use a flash

As you are quite close to your subject, your depth of field is very small and you may need to stop down your aperture to get everything in focus. While decreasing your aperture will give you the depth of field you need to get your subject in focus, it will also allow less light into your camera. So a flash or speedlight will help with your holiday macro photography.

Using a flash can help light things up

Use manual focus

Try manual focus or try DMF (Digital Manual Focus), which is available on my Sony camera. Autofocus is helpful, but you need to have a movable spot focus to pinpoint your desired focus point. Does your camera have a focus magnifier? It’s worth Googling your make and model to find out.

Use a tripod

If you have lights on a tree, consider using a tripod and taking slightly longer exposure, to capture the twinkling lights. Or capture reflections of other ornaments on the tree.

Holiday macro photography

Take plenty of shots

We often don’t capture the little details of Christmas, sure we might get one of the tree, but don’t move in further than that. Try for reflections, and emotional ties, as well as the family in front of the tree. What about food? Do you capture the traditional holiday fare?

Holiday fare in macro

Stack photos in post-processing

If you are going to something a little different, try focus stacking your images of ornaments to really capture them in detail. A tripod and a macro rail are essential for focus stacking in my opinion, but it can be done without.

Oh, and don’t have a macro lens? It’s not too late to ask Santa for one!

Ask Santa for a macro

Want to learn more about macro photography? I have just released a self-paced online class all about macro photography — “A world in Miniature.”

From my family to yours, I wish you a safe and merry holiday season!