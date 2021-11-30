The holidays are one of the best times to have fun with your photography. Bryan Esler wrote this article about Getting Creative on Christmas Morning. Here are a few more tips that may add something different and fun to your holiday photos.

1. Think outside of the gift-wrapped box

Have you seen those cardboard glasses that make your tree lights look like mini snowmen, Santas or Christmas trees? Use them as a filter! Hold or tape them in front of your lens. The results are really fun!

2. ‘Tis the season of bokeh!

Is it cliché? Sure. Is it pretty? You bet! Pay attention to your Depth of Field to get the best results. Experiment with lights, ornaments and of course the glass of cheer or two.

3. Go small & see details

Get out that macro lens, extension tubes or try the reverse lens mount macro method.

4. Don’t forget to get outside!

The lights in combination with the snow, if you’re lucky enough to have it, can make some gorgeous results. Use a tripod for best results at night, move around for different perspectives, and get up close and personal with the snow and lights. So many options!

5. Most importantly during the holidays: Have fun & play

By playing you learn, you’d be surprised but just experimenting and having fun instead of getting all caught up in the technical aspects sometimes give you surprising and amazing results.