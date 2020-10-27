Today, Sigma has announced its 2020-21 roster of Sigma Ambassadors, a team of highly-talented, passionate photographers and cinematographers across the globe. They will represent the company in a variety of areas, including online and virtual experiences, social media, traditional media, trade shows, in-store events, educational efforts and more.

“Sigma is a family-owned company, and our Ambassadors are a special part of that family,” said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. “Together, we do our very best to provide creators around the country with the tools and inspiration they need. Our Ambassadors are an integral part of that mission, as they impart their expertise in a range of genres to enthusiasts and fellow professionals nationwide.”

Photo ambassadors

The roster of Sigma Ambassadors includes 10 still photographers.

McKenzie Deakins

Known for her relentless positivity and stunning wedding and engagement work, McKenzie is not only a talented woman behind the camera, she reminds us all why we inherently love photography … because it’s fun!

Anabel DFlux

Versatile and energetic, Anabel dove headfirst into photography as a career in her teenage years, and has since made a name for herself photographing show animals, musicians, concerts, and fantastical, gothic portraits.

Liam Doran

There’s no backcountry trail, no rocky crevasse, no impenetrable snowdrift that will keep Liam from getting the perfect shot! Specializing in all things outdoors, Liam can teach you how to live off the land and take amazing photos of it, too.

Adam Elmakias

Touring musicians don’t have much time for rest, and neither does Adam, who travels alongside bands throughout the US and abroad, capturing them on stage and behind the scenes from dusk ’til whenever the bus gets to the next gig.

Michelle Harris

Running a wedding photography studio, shooting boudoir portraits and heading a national educational group seems like a lot, but apparently not for Michelle, who has made it her mission to “hustle ’til your haters ask if you’re hiring!”

Jim Koepnick

The professional’s professional. Jim can shoot virtually anything, anywhere with any gear and find a story worth telling with incredible images to match. Sports, portraits, aviation, macro, landscapes … the portfolio is endless!

Meg Loeks

With a style that is often imitated but never duplicated, Meg works her photographic magic with her family in rural Michigan where the four seasons and an impossibly cute quartet of kids make Meg’s work a true joy to behold.

Maria Michele Must

Marla’s eye-catching portrait work can be seen matted and framed in the homes of many Detroit-area families and dancers from all over the country, all of whom believe there is indeed something “enchanted” about her work!

Babak Tafreshi

During the day, Babak is a mild-mannered speaker and educator, but at night, he makes the most of what the night sky has to offer. From auroras on the very precipice of the world to the moon over Boston, Babak captures it all, much of it featured in National Geographic.

Hiram Trillo

Unique. Timeless. Unforgettable. Hiram’s wedding albums are diverse and original, infused with his experience as a fashion photographer, making him a favorite from Texas to Spain and everywhere in between.

Cine ambassadors

The roster of Sigma Ambassadors includes seven cinema photographers, including Timur Civan, Chuck France, Melinda James, Sherri Kauk, Elle Schneider, Graham Sheldon and Sandra Vande-Hansen.

To learn more about Sigma Ambassadors, visit sigmaphoto.com.