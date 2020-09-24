One of the most popular prime lens focal lengths is 35mm. It gives a great view for everything from landscapes to environmental portraits. But with so many options on the market, how do they compare?

In the video above from The Slanted Lens, Jay P. Morgan and Kenneth Merrill compare three 35mm lenses for the Sony full-frame system. They discuss the Tamron 35mm f/2.8 (B&H | Amazon) and the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 Art lenses (B&H | Amazon), comparing them to Sony’s native Distagon 35mm f/1.4 (B&H | Amazon).

Which lens provides the best performance? Watch above to see the comparison.