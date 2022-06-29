Wide-angle lenses are incredibly fun to use because they force you to see the world differently; fortunately, there are now a few outstanding options for Sony APS-C cameras.

Finding good wide-angle lenses for APS-C cameras hasn’t always been easy. However, thanks to technological advances, this isn’t the case anymore. Today’s APS-C wide-angle lenses are well made, they’re small and light, have fantastic optics and are priced right. Below, we’ll look at five wide-angle lenses that will bring a massive smile to your face every time you use them.

Sony 10-20mm f/4 PZ G

While this is a wide to standard zoom, the equivalent 15mm focal length on the wide end of things is fantastic and it means it deserves a place on our list. This lens is tiny, but the performance levels are massive! In our review, we said:

“Overall, the Sony 10-20mm f/4 PZ G is a solid zoom that produces pleasing images. The Power Zoom feature might be a little lost on photographers; however, this feature will delight videographers. The lens is made well, it’s not afraid to get down and dirty when the weather gets a little tough, and its small footprint makes it easy to carry around.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Sony did an excellent job with the optics in this lens. Distortion is controlled well. Ghosting, flaring and chromatic aberrations are nothing to worry about. The lens is sharp, and it renders very pleasing colors. The lens also features weather sealing, a power zoom for smooth zooming action, and a custom function button. At under $750, this lens is a steal.

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8

With an equivalent focal range of 16.5-30mm, this lens lends itself well to landscapes, cityscapes, architecture, automotive photography and more. It’s easily one of the best wide-angle lenses for Sony APS-C cameras. In our full review, we said:

“The 11-20mm was perfect for capturing not only a wide view of the car’s exterior, but also their interiors. The close focusing distance made it easy for me to focus on details that I found on cars, too.” Managing Editor — Bryan Esler

The weather sealing will allow you to use the lens when Mother Nature is not playing nice. The optics will allow you to create razor-sharp, nearly distortion-free images, and the fast aperture is excellent for low-light photography. The autofocus performance will rock your world too. This lens is a must-have for Sony APS-C camera users.

Laowa 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D — Laowa makes wide-angle lenses right

For those of you who have not used the Laowa 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D, you’re missing out. While this is a manual focus lens, it should be high up on the list of wide-angle lenses to buy for Sony’s APS-C platform. The Zero-D (rectilinear) nature of this lens means that distortion is controlled incredibly well, and with an equivalent focal length of 13.5mm, it’s ideal for landscapes and architectural work.

The fast maximum aperture lends itself well to low light conditions. The smooth manual focusing ring is a joy to use, and the weather sealing means you can use it even if the weather is terrible. With a minimum focusing distance of 4.7-inches, you can get nice and close to your subjects. You can create some incredible shots with this lens, which will cost you less than $500.

Sony 11mm f/1.8

The Sony 11mm f/1.8 is the newest kid on the wide-angle lens block for Sony APS-C cameras. I had a lot of fun with this lens during the review period, thanks to its equivalent focal range of 16.5mm. In addition, the lens focuses incredibly quickly and renders very pleasing colors. In our review, we said:

“The colors the lens renders are excellent, and so is the bokeh. Flaring, ghosting and chromatic aberrations are well controlled, and the lens focuses like a champ.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

The Sony 11mm f/1.8 is very small and light, so it pairs perfectly with their APS-C cameras. For example, you can walk around and use this lens for hours on an A6600 and never become tired. The lens is well made, features some weather sealing and can be yours for under $550.

Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary — A must-have wide-angle lens

The Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN is an exceptional wide-angle lens for an excellent price. This fast prime will have an equivalent focal length of 24mm on Sony APS-C cameras, which makes it perfect for many genres of photography. Street, documentary, environmental portraits, landscapes, food photography and more will be easier than ever.

The maximum aperture of f/1.4 will not only allow you to get a very shallow depth of field but also allow you to shoot in low-light situations. The excellent optics will help you create sharp images, even wide-open, and a seal at the mount gives a small amount of protection from the elements. The Sigma 16mm f/1.4 is one of the best wide-angle lenses for Sony APS-C cameras. It can be yours for under $400!