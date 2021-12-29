Congrats on getting your first mirrorless camera! We’re sure that you can’t wait to get out and create with it. It’s more than likely that your camera came with a kit lens or two. While these lenses are fine to start with, you’ll soon outgrow them. Not sure where to turn next? Don’t worry, we’re here to help you decide what prime lenses you should buy first.

We know. The lens market is a daunting one. There are so many options to choose from and some of the prices can be pretty scary. However, many prime lenses on the market offer much-improved optics over those found in your kit lens and they won’t break the bank. Below, we’ll talk about affordable 24mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm primes that will help you take your photography to the next level and we’ll link to the lens options we highly recommend for most of the popular mirrorless camera brands.

Why buy prime lenses?

This is a very good question. Ask any photographer who has been around for a while and they’ll tell you that prime lenses not only offer superior optics compared to zoom lenses but that they will also help you become a better photographer faster. Why? Because you won’t be able to rely on a zoom to get the shot. You’ll need to think about angles, positioning and image composition a lot more than you would with a prime. Because of this, you’ll develop your photographer’s eye much quicker than you would by using zooms.

Prime lenses also open up many doors than zoom lenses thanks to their faster apertures. You can get affordable prime lenses with apertures as fast as f/1.8 that will allow you to create bokeh and that will make shooting in low light situations easier as well. There are just so many pros to prime lenses. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t add prime lenses to your kit. They compliment zooms so well.

24mm prime lenses let you capture the world around you

If you find that you use your kit lens on the wider end of things, you’ll likely find that 24mm primes lenses will be a good match for you. These prime lenses are small and lightweight. They also have incredibly sharp optics which makes them great for genres like documentary photography, architecture, landscapes, cityscapes, environmental portraits and more. Thanks to the fast apertures of these lenses you can even use them to create astrophotography as well. They’re a handy lens to have around.

35mm primes are perfect for every day photography

Do you want one lens that will let you do it all? A 35mm prime will be a good choice for you. 35mm prime lenses can be used for landscapes, cityscapes, portraits, events, weddings, documentary and food photography. They’re also the perfect lens to use for everyday photography. You can photograph virtually anything with a 35mm prime. They are typically small, light and offer bright maximum apertures. The options below are all razor-sharp, they focus fast and they’ll let you experiment with many genres of photography.

50mm primes offer a natural field of view

A good nifty fifty should be in every photographer’s arsenal because they offer a natural field of view. What you see with a 50mm prime is roughly what we see with our own eyes. They’re great for street photography, portraits and beyond. Like the other primes listed, these lenses are extremely sharp, they offer bright maximum apertures and because of the extra compression that’s created, you can make some beautiful bokeh with them. On top of this, 50mm primes are some of the most affordable around.

85mm primes will take your portraits to a new level

Do you want to take your portrait photography to the next level? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with any of the 85mm prime lenses listed below. 85mm primes are perfect for portraits because they create just enough compression to give your subjects flattering facial features. You can create gorgeous head and shoulder and headshots with tons of subject separation (bokeh) with ease.