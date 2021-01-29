Today, OM Digital Solutions and Panasonic announced that the micro four-thirds system was the best-selling interchangeable lens mount in Japan in 2020.

There are a total of 56 participating companies in the micro four-thirds system, demonstrating a commitment to the platform that is often overlooked. Four new interchangeable lens cameras were introduced in 2020, including the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III and OM-D E-M10 Mark IV.

The system achieved a 21.7% share in the Japanese market.

In the press release, the companies reiterated their commitment to the micro four-thirds system, saying, “As the company responsible for initiating both the Four Thirds System and the Micro Four Thirds System standards, OM Digital Solutions and Panasonic will continue to develop and enhance the product line-up to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”