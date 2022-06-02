Still missing some lenses for your Panasonic Lumix camera? You may just find what you need in these ongoing Panasonic Lumix lens deals! Wide angle primes, trusty nifty fifties and versatile zoom lenses are up for grabs at substantially discounted prices!

Panasonic Lumix photographers who are looking to go wide are especially in luck. There’s a bunch of versatile wide angle primes and zooms with focal lengths ranging from 12mm to 35mm. But for those who are keen on getting a bit more reach, there are also some impressive telephoto zooms that can go up to 300mm. With two 50mm lenses and even a 30mm macro lens thrown in, there’s certainly something for nearly everyone in these Panasonic Lumix lens deals!

However, be quick, as some of these deals will run only until tomorrow, June 3, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET!

Panasonic Lumix lens deals