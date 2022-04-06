Gear Acquisition Syndrome (GAS) is real. We all drool over the latest cameras and start putting money aside as soon as they’re announced.

But you don’t need to have the latest and greatest to still get wonderful results. Here are six cameras that stand the test of time.

Sony a7 III

While this camera is nearly four years old, it was only recently replaced at the end of 2021. The a7 III was the entry-level full-frame go-to camera for many professionals and hobbyists alike. And it’s easy to see why — it’s got amazing autofocus capabilities, fast continuous shooting speeds, impressive low-light performance and more. Here’s what I had to say about it back in 2020:

“The a7 III is a remarkable camera to use. It feels great in the hands, and the quality I’ve experienced is absolutely stunning.” Bryan Esler

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II

Courtesy of OM Digital Solutions

Released in late 2016, the E-M1 Mark II was Olympus’ flagship for several years. It introduced several new technologies to the Olympus system, including High Res mode and 4K video recording. Ergonomics were also vastly improved over its predecessor, and the camera brought a new, 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor.

The autofocus system was also completely revamped, featuring 121 phase-detect AF points and a faster high-speed algorithm that includes subject tracking. It remains one of the most popular Micro Four Thirds cameras today.

Canon EOS 5D Mark II

If there’s one DSLR that we all remember, it’s the Canon EOS 5D Mark II. This camera was released in November 2008 for $2699, and today, you can get it for pennies on the dollar. The 22-megapixel camera includes video recording functions for the first time in the EOS line, offering full HD recording at 1080p. On the stills side, it has 9 AF points and 6 AF assist points. To say it was one of the most popular cameras of its time would be an understatement.

Nikon D850

Featuring a whopping 45.7-megapixel sensor, this camera was loved by portrait and landscape photographers looking for superb sharpness and image quality. The back-illuminated sensor allows for greater clarity in low-light conditions, while the EXPEED 5 image processor allows for up to 7fps shooting speeds. This camera is a beast to use, and you’ll get images that you’ll be hard-pressed to beat.

Panasonic Lumix G9

The Lumix G9 never quite got the love it deserved, but it was a great stills-oriented camera with some impressive video features. Often overshadowed by the Lumix GH5 series, the G9 features a 20-megapixel sensor, an 80-megapixel High Res mode and continuous shooting at up to 60fps.

Pentax K-1

While nearly impossible to find, the Pentax K-1 was a groundbreaking DSLR in its own right. A favorite of astrophotographers today (our own Ken Lee uses it), the K-1 features Pentax’s Astro Tracer technology, Night Vision LCD and a new-generation 5-axis camera shake reduction system. At 36 megapixels, this camera was one to behold, and if you can find it today … definitely pick one up!

Sadly this camera was out of stock everywhere when we checked — even used. But keep your fingers crossed!