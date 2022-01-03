Camera bags are an accessory that many modern creators don’t pay too much attention to. However, this needs to change. Camera bags help define and match your style, but more importantly, a good camera bag can make all the difference in the world when it comes to comfort.

As mentioned above, camera bags play an incredibly important role in a creator’s life. We carry a lot of very expensive gear with us all the time. A good camera bag will not only help you look good, but it will protect your investments from drops, bangs bumps, spills and the weather. This is one accessory that you need to get right. It can make all the difference when it comes to comfort and protection.

Over the past year, we have been busy testing and reviewing many different types of camera bags. In this roundup, we’re going to take a look at bags that are good for everything from street photography to travel photography and everything in between. All of the bags are well made. They offer tons of protection, they’re comfortable, they’re stylish and they’re not too hard on the wallet. Check out our top camera bag picks below.

A camera bag for street photographers — Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack

If you’re looking for a small, light bag that can still carry a surprising amount of gear, the Manfrotto Street Slim backpack could be the bag for you. Designed for photographers who spend their time photographing the streets in bustling cities, the Street Slim not only looks great but feels great as well. This is what we had to say about it in our full review:

“If you’re a creator who likes to head out around town with a camera and just a few lenses, and maybe a small drone, the Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack will be right up your alley. You won’t stick out like a sore thumb while wearing it and you won’t have to break the bank to own one.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

The Manfrotto Street Slim can hold a full-frame mirrorless camera, a 24-70mm f/2.8 and a few smaller primes. There’s even room for a 13-inch laptop or a large tablet. The accessory compartment can also hold a hoodie, books, or other small items. It can even convert into a day bag! This is a super versatile camera bag that can be yours for under $100!

For the prepared for anything photographer — Hex Back Loader Backpack V2

Having not used a bag from Hex before I honestly didn’t know what to expect. However, this bag won me over pretty quickly. The Hex Back Loader Backpack V2 is a bag that’s designed for modern photographers who like to be prepared for anything. There’s enough room in the bag to carry multiple cameras and lenses, a laptop or tablet, a tripod and more. Here’s what we said in our review:

“The Hex Back Loader V2 has oodles of space on the inside. Open up the clamshell of the bag and you’ll find the main gear compartment. There’s enough room for two non-gripped DSLRs or two mirrorless cameras, a large assortment of lenses, and even some flash units.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

Not only is the Hex Back Loader Backpack V2 capable of carrying lots of gear, but it’s also extremely comfortable. I wore this bag for hours upon end and always felt comfortable. This is a bag that would suit event photographers down to the ground thanks to its overall comfort, water repellent materials and spacious interior! You get a lot of camera bag for under $200.

A bag for the hybrid content creator — Manfrotto PRO Lite Flexloader

The Manfrotto PRO Lite Flexloader has become my bag of choice. Why? Because it’s the Swiss Army knife of camera bags. It has been created for modern hybrid creators who need to carry a large variety of gear. Here’s what we said about it in our full review:

“The Flexloader is beautifully designed. It’s incredibly durable, it can hold a ton of gear including two cameras, multiple lenses, a laptop, a gimbal, a drone, and multiple tripods and light stands. Despite its size and weight, it’s incredibly comfortable, even on long hikes thanks to all of the support systems. It’s plane cabin friendly as well.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

The Manfrotto PRO Lite Flexloader is also a bag that is gorgeous to look at and that has been made with top-quality materials. I haven’t gone easy on mine and it still looks as good as the day I got it. When fully loaded this bag can be heavy. However, the way it distributes the weight makes it one of the most comfortable bags I have ever used. When it comes to camera bags, this is one I highly regard.

A camera bag for creators with wanderlust — WANDRD HEXAD Access Duffel

The bag of the bag has a nice padded area that provides great comfort. The WANDRD HEXAD Access Duffel is a large bag with a minimalist design. You can cram a lot of your belongings into the WANDRD HEXAD Access Duffel The side access panels make it easy to get to your gear.

The WANDRD HEXAD Access Duffel is a bag for photographers and creators in general who do a lot of traveling. The HEXAD Access Duffel is part camera bag and part suitcase. That’s right, this bag is a multitasker and it does it with ease. Here’s what we said about it in our full review:

“Overall the WANDRD HEXAD Access Duffel is a versatile camera bag that’s surprisingly comfortable to lug around. You can use it to haul a ton of photography gear thanks to the space for two camera cubes, and you can carry a fair amount of clothing when you travel. The HEXAD Access Duffel is very spacious, it’s durable, and the straps and handles make it comfortable to carry for long periods.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

If you need a bag that can A, carry tons of gear, B, carry gear and clothes, or C, just lots of clothing, this is the bag for you. You can make the WANDRD HEXAD Access duffel work for you in any situation. I know that when I travel and I need to take gear and a few days’ worths of clothes, this is going to be the bag I take with me.

A camera bag for the great outdoors — Lowepro Photosport Pro 55L

The Lowepro PhotoSport Pro 55L is a big bag, but it allows you to carry eveything you need for a multi-day excursion, including a tent. On the underside of the top flap you'll see a mesh pouch. The bag can be adjusted to suit your torso and the harness system provides plenty of support. There's a handy top flap on the GearUp cube that allows you to get to your camera.

The Lowepro PhotoSport Pro 55L is the bag you need when you want to get away from civilization for a few days. Designed for the great outdoors, the PhotoSport Pro 55L can easily carry camera gear, clothes, rations, and even a tent and sleeping bag. While heavy, this camera bag is surprisingly comfortable thanks to the thoughtful design and its versatility. Here’s what we said about it in our full review:

“The Lowepro PhotoSport Pro 55L can hold so much more than just camera gear. You can remove the camera cube and you can wear it as a sling. This frees up room in the main compartment for a few days worth of clothes, shoes, food, and so much more.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

The PhotoSport Pro also has a dedicated pouch for a 2-liter hydration bladder. The straps can be adjusted to fit just about any size torso. The sternum strap and waist straps hold this bag tightly in place, and while this bag is made from 85% recycled materials, it is tough and durable. If you like getting away from it all, the Lowepro PhotoSport Pro 55L is one of the camera bags you shouldn’t overlook.