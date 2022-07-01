If you’re planning on branching out into the world of videography but are unsure which gimbal is suitable for you, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Many photographers have transitioned into hybrid content creators because the market has demanded it. Now, many clients desire both stills and videos, which is OK because the cameras available to us these days are creation powerhouses that make capturing photos and videos easy.

Still, making videos and making videos with silky smooth footage are two completely different things. Fortunately, there are some feature-packed gimbals on the market that, one, won’t break the bank, and two, make creating smooth footage easy. Below, we’ll look at four gimbals that are perfect for everyone, from beginners to pros. Pick up one of these great gimbals, and you’ll create silky smooth footage in no time.

Zhiyun Crane-M3 — A great gimbal for beginners

The Zhiyun Crane-M3 is small, light and feature-packed. You’ll find a built-in light, great ergonomics, a decent screen, easy-to-navigate menus, and it’s a piece of cake to balance. In our review, we said:

“The Zhiyun Crane-M3 has proved to be a solid gimbal in terms of ergonomics, build quality, and it’s overall performance. The Crane-M3 is easy to set up, it’s easy to use, and it will allow you to create silky smooth videos. There are plenty of modes to suit all sorts of creators, including vloggers, documentarians, and those who use social media sites like TikTok.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

It’s perfect for beginners and enthusiasts who use smaller cameras and smartphones. However, this small gimbal can easily hold a Sony a7 III. It’s available in three kits with prices ranging from $369–$649. It’s a fantastic gimbal that will serve you well.

Manfrotto MVG220 — Super smooth and reliable

The Manfrotto MVG220 is a mid to full-size gimbal from Manfrotto made from top draw materials. It has many features, including an easy-to-read display, powerful motors, a briefcase handle, and a quick-charging battery. In our review, we said:

“The buttons offer nice feedback. The control wheel has knurled edges and turns smoothly. The multidirectional thumbstick moves smoothly. The briefcase handle and detachable tripod base are solid. Overall, the build quality is quite excellent. The Manfrotto MVG220 gimbal feels more expensive than it is.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

The MVG220 is the perfect gimbal for intermediate to professional videographers who want a solid feature set and silky smooth footage without breaking the bank. This gimbal is a bargain at under $360 (and regularly cheaper on sale).

Zhiyun Weebil 3 — The Cadillac of full-size gimbals

Zhiyun’s Weebill 3 might not break the mold when it comes to gimbals and the tech they use, but it does innovate in the area of comfort and design. Thanks so the new sling grip and integrated wrist rest, the Zhiyun Weebill 3 handles like a dream. In our review, we said:

“The wrist rest, the new sling handle that neatly tucks away against the grip, the overall ergonomics and the control layout set this gimbal apart from the rest. Of course, you’ll find all the usual modes you need to create your videos here. The battery life will amaze you, and the performance of the motors will make you happy, but just how wonderful the Zhiyun Weebill 3 is to use is what will hook you.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

The Zhiyun Weebil 3 features a solid metal construction and powerful motors that can easily handle full-frame cameras. In addition, there’s a built-in adjustable light and a cardioid microphone. The battery can achieve a full charge in two hours and lasts for a whopping 21 hours. This gimbal is perfect for professionals and even beginners, thanks to its ease of use. When it comes to well-priced, feature-packed gimbals ($449 for the gimbal, $529 with the sling grip and backpack), the Zhiyun Weebill 3 is a stunner.

Manfrotto MVG300XM — A heavy-duty gimbal

The Manfrotto MVG300XM is a gimbal designed for videographers and cinematographers who need a rig that can hold a lot of weight. With a maximum capacity of 7.5lbs, you can balance and use full-frame mirrorless and DSLR cameras with heavy lenses. In our review, we said:

“I’ve used close to a dozen gimbals over the last 10 years, starting with the original DJI Ronin. Each has gotten progressively better and more innovative. Where the 300XM really excels in my opinion is in ease of set up and quality of the footage straight out of camera. Smooth and controlled with very little bounce from step to step.” Darren Miles

In addition to the excellent load capabilities, the Manfrotto MVG300XM features a touchscreen for easy menu navigation, a customizable modular design, 10 hours of battery life, and a multifunction knob for greater control. As a result, it’s one of the best gimbals on the market.