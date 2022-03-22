Whatever photography you specialize in, it’s highly likely that you’ll need a tripod at some point. Whether you suddenly need to work in low light, feel like experimenting with a new genre or simply need a versatile way to prop your camera, a tripod will come in handy. So, if you’re yet to get one or in need of a more reliable option, we found some tripod deals for you!
As always, there’s something from brands like Manfrotto and Benro for every budget on this list. There are also a few that will cater to specific or specialized needs, especially if you travel or shoot on location a lot.
In case you need some help deciding, you might find this value tripod vs. expensive tripod review especially insightful.
Tripod deals
- Manfrotto Compact Advanced Aluminum Tripod (Black): $75.99 (Save $28)
- Manfrotto MT055XPRO3 Aluminum Tripod: $254.99 (Save $65)
- Manfrotto MK055XPRO3-3W Aluminum Tripod with 3-Way Pan/Tilt Head: $369.99 (Save $94)
- Manfrotto MK055XPRO3-BHQ2 Aluminum Tripod with XPRO Ball Head and 200PL QR Plate: $369.99 (Save $94)
- Manfrotto MT190CXPRO3 Carbon Fiber Tripod: $399.88 (Save $75)
- Benro MeFOTO RoadTrip Pro Carbon Fiber Series 1 Travel Tripod with Ball Head and Monopod: $179.97 (Save 40%)
- Benro MeFoto GlobeTrotter Aluminum Travel Tripod Kit (Black): $158.97 (Save 40%)
- Benro MeFOTO BackPacker Classic Aluminum Travel Tripod with Ball Head (Black): $101.97 (Save 40%)
- Oben CT-3565 Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod and BZ-217T Triple-Action Ball Head: $179.95 (Save $30)
- Davis & Sanford Traverse TR-553-228 Compact Aluminum Tripod with Ball Head: $69.95 (Save $30)
