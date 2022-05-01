Already settled with your camera for video work? You might also want to look for pro accessories and equipment if you’re looking to take your video workflow to the next level.
For example, a sturdy tripod especially designed for video pans and tracking will help ensure your camera motions are smooth and clean. Likewise, external recording monitors are part of every pro production’s tool kit, since they serve as a reference monitor, an external hard drive, and exposure assist tool, all rolled into one.
If you’re keen on adding either of these tools to your arsenal, the video gear deals we spotted are right up your alley! A wide selection of Manfrotto fluid video head tripods and Atomos Ninja V recording monitors are currently available at discounted rates on B&H!
Video gear deals: Manfrotto fluid video head tripods
Manfrotto 504X series
- Manfrotto 504X Fluid Video Head & MVTTWINMA Aluminum Tripod with Mid-Level Spreader: $699 (Save $271)
- Manfrotto 504X Fluid Video Head & MVTTWINMC Carbon Fiber Tripod with Mid-Level Spreader: $899.99 (Save $254)
- Manfrotto 504X Fluid Video Head & MVTTWINGA Aluminum Tripod with Ground Spreader: $729.99 (Save $187)
- Manfrotto 504X Fluid Video Head with 635 FAST Carbon Fiber Tripod: $899.99 (Save $285)
- Manfrotto 504X Fluid Video Head & 645 FAST Aluminum Tripod with Mid-Level Spreader: $799.99 (Save $271)
- Manfrotto 504X Fluid Video Head with 536 Carbon Fiber Tripod: $1199.95: (Save $294)
Manfrotto 608 series
- Manfrotto 608 Nitrotech Fluid Video Head and 536 Carbon Fiber Single Legs Tripod: $1299.99 (Save $305)
- Manfrotto 608 Nitrotech Fluid Video Head and Aluminum Twin Leg Tripod with Middle Spreader: $799 (Save $220)
- Manfrotto 608 Nitrotech Fluid Video Head and Carbon Fiber Twin Leg Tripod with Middle Spreader: $999.99 (Save $257)
- Manfrotto Nitrotech 608 Fluid Head with 635 FAST Single Leg Carbon Fiber Tripod: $999.99 (Save $286)
- Manfrotto 608 Nitrotech Fluid Head with 645 FAST Twin Carbon Fiber Tripod System and Bag: $899.99 (Save $225)
Manfrotto 612 series
- Manfrotto 612 Nitrotech Fluid Video Head and 536 Carbon Fiber Single Leg Tripod: $1399.99 (Save $310)
- Manfrotto Nitrotech 612 Fluid Head with 635 FAST Single Leg Carbon Fiber Tripod: $1149.99 (Save $292)
- Manfrotto 612 Nitrotech Fluid Head with 645 FAST Twin Carbon Fiber Tripod System and Bag: $1149.99 (Save $292)
- Manfrotto 612 Nitrotech Fluid Head with 645 FAST Twin Aluminum Tripod System and Bag: $999.99 (Save $288)
- Manfrotto 612 Nitrotech Fluid Video Head and Aluminum Twin Leg Tripod with Ground Spreader: $949.99 (Save $235)
- Manfrotto 612 Nitrotech Fluid Video Head and Carbon Fiber Twin Leg Tripod with Middle Spreader: $1149.99 (Save $272)
Video gear deals: Atomos Ninja V recording monitors
- Atomos Ninja V 5″ 4K HDMI Recording Monitor: $599 (Save $50)
- Atomos Ninja V 5″ 4K Recording Monitor with 1TB AtomX SSDmini & Mounting Kit: $999 (Save $370)
- Atomos Ninja V 5″ 4K HDMI Recording Monitor with 5″ Accessory Kit: $699 (Save $199)
- Atomos Ninja V 5″ 4K Recording Monitor with 500GB Angelbird AtomX SSDmini Kit: $845 (Save $50)
- Atomos Ninja V 5″ 4K HDMI Recording Monitor Kit with 2 L-Series Batteries, Charger, and Power Adapter: $649 (Save $189)
- Atomos Ninja V 5″ 4K Recording Monitor with 2TB AtomX SSDmini Kit: $1195 (Save $50)
- Atomos Ninja V 5″ 4K Recording Monitor Kit with AtomX 500GB SSDmini: $799 (Save $50)
- Atomos Ninja V 4K HDMI Recording Monitor Pro Kit with AtomX SDI Module: $795 (Save $50)
