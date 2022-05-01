Already settled with your camera for video work? You might also want to look for pro accessories and equipment if you’re looking to take your video workflow to the next level.

For example, a sturdy tripod especially designed for video pans and tracking will help ensure your camera motions are smooth and clean. Likewise, external recording monitors are part of every pro production’s tool kit, since they serve as a reference monitor, an external hard drive, and exposure assist tool, all rolled into one.

If you’re keen on adding either of these tools to your arsenal, the video gear deals we spotted are right up your alley! A wide selection of Manfrotto fluid video head tripods and Atomos Ninja V recording monitors are currently available at discounted rates on B&H!

Video gear deals: Manfrotto fluid video head tripods

Manfrotto 504X series

Manfrotto 608 series

Manfrotto 612 series

Video gear deals: Atomos Ninja V recording monitors