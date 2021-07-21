This week we’re getting to know community member, Chris Cyster. Chris caught the photography bug from his father and continues to photograph whatever he feels like and sees at the moment.

How did you get started in photography?

“My father was a keen photographer and before I was born he used to go to motor races around the UK. There was always a camera clicking away on our camping holidays and when my brother and I were old enough we got our first cameras and joined in.”

What was your first camera?

“My first camera was a Kodak Instamatic. I had it for years until I got my first ‘real’ camera, a Zenit E.”

Friston Friston Near East Meon Hants Ashdown Forest

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“I think my father was my inspiration and I had fun with my [Olympus] OM-1n and telephoto at Brands Hatch watching Formula 1 and superbikes. I didn’t really get into other photographers’ works. I’d heard of David Bailey and Snowden and seen their work as they were ‘superstars’ at the time.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“I like doing my own creative ‘thing.’ I’ve never got into a groove of one type of photography or another. When I’m driving or just generally out and about I’m always looking out for something that inspires me. I think I prefer landscapes. Probably because we used to go camping in the mountains of North Wales.

“I look for something interesting and then try to find the best angle. I think this applies to most photography. Maybe shoot what you see if it might not be there in a moment but then see if there’s a better look from a different angle. The best shot might be uncomfortable or get you wet or dirty.”

