This week we’re getting to know community member, Sushma Mishra. Sushma is a photographer based in India and enjoys capturing nature, wildlife and the scenes near her home.

Haven’t joined the Photofocus Community yet? Sign up for free today!

How did you get started in photography?

“For a long time, I have been traveling and organizing trips and expeditions for many. While on the trips, I would be amazed at the beauty of people and nature and would want to take these home to share the experiences with my loved ones and keep them as memories for myself. This reason made me venture into photography.”

What was your first camera?

“The first camera that I bought was a Canon EOS 50D and I clicked transparencies. These are my prized possessions and I still have them with me. “

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“I love the work of most photographers and believe that everybody can teach you something. Some of my favorite photographers include Clement Francis and Paul Niklen.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“Being a very intuitive person, I love to photograph that which has a good ‘feel’ to the image. It could be a single tree, a single leaf, a landscape or an animal showing a specific behavior. The image has to have a feel-good factor to it and the composition depends on the gut feeling I get. Hence I tend to compromise on some of the rules of photography sometimes and try to keep the photo as natural as possible.”

Join Sushma and others in the Photofocus Community!

If you’d like the opportunity to be featured like Sushma, join the community here. More than that though, it’s a great place to meet other photographers, share images and talk about all things photography.