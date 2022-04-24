Welcome to Shutter Notes, our new weekly community feature. Shutter Notes will be a chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

Ann Nissen is a retired photographer who now spends her time photographing for pleasure. She describes the images she has shared as classic whether it was created in the 1950s or now, it’s a style and type of photo that stands the test of time.

Audrey Hepburn styled photo

Why and how Ann created this image

Ann loves recreating icons from the 1950s, characters from old films and recreating old photographs. She loves how black and white can show the ‘true colors’ of its subject.

This “Audrey Hepburn” was photographed in a local studio. Ann took 10-15 images in various poses but the shot with the cigarette really captured the time period.

Using Nik Collection Silver Efex Pro 2 from DxO, Ann converted the original to this moody black and white. Of course, the lighting during the shoot had to be right to get that moody feel as well. That was the most important factor.

