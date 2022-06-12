Welcome to Shutter Notes, our weekly community feature. Shutter Notes gives you the chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and their chosen image.

Alex Burr is retired but has been what he calls, an amateur photographer, for some 50 years.

Why and how Alex created this image

Alex created this image during a trip to Egypt. It’s a typical photograph one would be able to find at the main pyramids. He shared this particular image because he felt it was the best one he had from this day.

For post-processing, Alex cropped a little bit and removed a few very small vehicles that were in the frame. He then added some sharpening and was surprised how much that improved the image. Overall though, he feels that the composition is really what makes this photograph work well.

