This week we’re getting to know community member, Sue Adorjan.

Sue is from Melbourne, Australia and has renewed her passion for photography. She loves capturing all aspects of life – landscapes, black and whites. Recently she has ventured into food and still life photography. She brings a different perspective to her work by capturing light and moments in time so that each image has each own story.

How did you get started in photography?

“I have always been interested in photography, especially when traveling. In 2014, I was retrenched and this provided me with an opportunity to use the camera at all times and explore the various aspects of photography that I have never explored (food and still life).”

What was your first camera?

“It was a Minolta SRT101 film camera.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“Internationally it is David duChemin for creativity and thinking outside the box. Locally, it is Julie Powell for her artistry passion which has enabled me to explore my food and still life photography.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“It is always the light … its direction and its intensity.”

