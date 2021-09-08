This week we’re getting to know community member, Klaus Scherer. Klaus has been practicing photography since the early 1980s. He started with analog and still uses film today. Most of his work is in black and white. With digital, he also now photograph whatever he feels when he sees it.

How did you get started in photography?

“I started training in a camera store in 1980 and met someone from a photo club there who piqued my interest.”

What was your first camera?

“My first camera was a Nikon F3, which I still use today.”

Umbrella Vale de Poldros (scan from film) Raw Food Diet Mom and Pop Shop

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“There is no special photographer who inspires me. But I look at pictures and my gut does the rest. That’s why I haven’t decided to stick with one genre anymore.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“In my experience, listening to my gut is the best rule for me when it comes to composing. Look through the viewfinder and if you like the picture … click.”

