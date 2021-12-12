This week, in the Photofocus Community We welcomed several more new members. The weekly challenge got us to celebrate the holidays and we had some great submissions to our genre-based groups.

Welcome new members

I just wanted to share a few of the images that were posted by new members. The more members who join, the wider variety of images, genres and styles of photography we are able to experience. Thanks to Aldis Putelis, Garfield Milne and Kris Weyers for sharing!

©Aldis Putelis - Ziemassvētki ©Garfield Milne - Winter Bear ©Kris Weyers - The Swamp

Weekly challenge: Colors of Christmas

Photofocus author Julie Powell challenged our members to create and share the colors of Christmas. The holidays always offer up some bright and fun photo opportunities that we don’t have for the rest of the year. It’s fun to get out our cameras, lenses and play.

©Susan Liepa - In the Poinsettia Hot House ©Philip Peterson - Christmas Out of Focus ©Elaine Hambly - Decorations

Seeing these quite different takes on the colors of the holidays just goes to show you there are endless options for ideas around the holidays.

This week in different groups

The Photofocus Community is organized by using genre or topic-specific groups. Look through the groups there are and join those that reflect your areas of interest. This week I’m sharing a few images from the Wildlife group, the Street Photography group and the Mobile Photography group.

Wildlife group

©nokk nokk - Horses in Grand Teton National Park ©Jim Hughes - Backyard Bunny ©Greg McCroskery - Lake Clark National Park, Alaska

Do you have your own wildlife images to share? Please join the Wildlife Group here.

Street Photography group

©Zuzana Zajacova - Prague Czech Republic ©Klaus Scherer - Street Dancing ©Iain Cairns - Don't Believe Him

Is street photography your passion? Share your tips and images with the Street Photography Group here.

Mobile Photography group

©William Banik - Make it a Bucket ©Iain Cairns - Behave Yourself Angry Bin

Mobile phone photography has come a long way. Is this your camera of choice? Help us grow our group of mobile photographers by joining here and sharing your experiences.

Join us in the Photofocus Community

Do you have your own helpful tips, information or experiences you can share? Are you looking for a photography community where you can share images, ask for input, learn and grow your own photography? Join us in the Photofocus Community. You’ll find daily themes, weekly challenges and more. Hope to see you there!