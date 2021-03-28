We typically reach for a wide angle or telephoto lens when shooting landscape photography, but the 50mm lens can actually be a great option as well. While commonly regarded as a portrait lens, the 50mm is actually one of the most versatile focal lengths, hence the “nifty fifty” nickname.

In the video above, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens gives a handful of reasons why the 50mm lens is the only lens you need for landscape photography. Or at least, still a great lens to use if it’s the only one you have at the moment and would like to get into shooting landscapes. The biggest advantage to this focal length, however, is that you can create stunning panoramas by stitching three or four images. The result is a pleasant, normal-view perspective without the distortion of wide angle and ultra-wide angle lenses. Of course, it’s all a matter of preference, but at least you now have an idea what else you can do with a “nifty fifty” lens!

