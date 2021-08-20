Landscape photography is an incredibly rewarding genre. There’s nothing like capturing the beauty of the world around you. However, sometimes you need to take long hikes to get to the best places. So, having camera bags that offer supreme comfort is vital.

Fortunately, there are loads of excellent camera bags on the market that can make our lives easier. When comfort is the name of the game, though, there are a few camera bags that I would recommend more than others. In this roundup, we’ll take a quick look at four camera bags that not only protect your expensive gear, but that also protect your back, shoulders and more.

Tenba Solstice 24L

The Tenba Solstice has been my go-to bag for hiking for a few years now. This camera bag can carry everything you need while being extremely comfortable. You can fit two DSLR bodies, up to seven lenses, plus accessories in this bag. There’s room for a 13-inch laptop or large tablet. There are tripod and water bottle storage options, and there are spacious top and front pockets. The bag also repels the weather, too.

What makes this camera bag really sing though are the straps. The padded shoulder straps make carrying your gear effortless. There are also waist and chest straps for added comfort. You can also swing the bag around on your waist to get access to your gear without taking the bag off completely. It’s genius.

Camera bags — WANDRD FERNWEH 50L

Another camera bag that I adore is the FERNWEH from WANDRD. This is a bag you take with you when you know things are going to get serious. This 50L bag can carry it all. The FERNWEH even has a dedicated waterproof compartment that can carry a hydration bladder, which comes in handy on those long hikes to your landscape shoot location. The whole bag is also has a tough waterproof coating.

The main compartment has four entry points, which makes getting to your gear easy. The FERNWEH also works with any of the WANDRD camera cubes. This means you can easily hot-swap your gear between WANDRD bags. The FERNWEH is also incredibly comfortable. You can make this camera bag fit you thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps. There are also sternum and waist straps for added support. Find out more about it in our full review.

Comfortable bags — PGYTECH OneMo 25L backpack

The OneMo from PGYTECH is a highly versatile camera bag that’s ideal for landscape photographers who like to be out at dawn and home by dusk. On top of being incredibly comfortable, this bag can hold a lot of gear. Julie Powel took it for a spin and said:

“There is room for pretty much everything you can imagine, we packed everything we needed for a day trip. Totaling over 17 pounds, the padding on the back, shoulder straps and chest straps made it comfortable to wear.” Julie Powell

On this particular trip, Julie took her camera, lenses, a drone, filters, batteries and more. There was even room to spare thanks to the expandable zippers. If you’re looking for a wear and water-resistant camera bag that won’t break the bank, check out the OneMo 25L from PGYTECH.

Camera bags — Peak Design 45L Travel Backpack

Camera bags from Peak Design have always been comfortable to wear and the Peak Design 45L Travel Backpack is no exception. This is definitely a bag for the landscape photographer who likes to maybe camp out for a night on site. In our review, Levi Sim said:

“This is a backpack for people who travel, and it can be customized to carry the stuff you need. It’s sleek enough for daily use around town, but it’s big enough to carry your gear and a couple nights clothes for a trip.” Levi Sim

This large versatile camera bag is expandable from 30–45 liters. It features multiple compartments that make organizing and storing your gear easy. You’ll find pockets for a 15-inch laptop, a 10-inch tablet and more. The Medium Camera Cube provides space for two DSLR/mirrorless cameras with grips, multiple lenses, and accessories. There’s even room for a change of clothes. It’s a winner.